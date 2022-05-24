NFL officials consider scrapping Pro Bowl game
NFL owners are discussing ways to alter the format of the Pro Bowl game, and could eliminate the tackle portion of the actual game.
The Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas last January might be the last of its decades-long version.
NFL owners Tuesday were discussing various ways to alter the event, which could mean preserving the week-long festivities but eliminating the tackle football game portion of it.
According to multiple reports from the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta, any change to the event, which has waned over the years with more as more players opting out of the event, could be announced as early as this summer.
The NFL began playing an all-star game in 1938, although it was halted in 1942 because of World War II. It was revived in 1950 and christened the “Pro Bowl” and has been played at various sites ever since.
Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl for the first time this year. Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium (1980–2009, 2011–2014, 2016) and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (1951–1972, 1979) have hosted the most Pro Bowl games.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.