NFL officials consider scrapping Pro Bowl game

NFL owners are discussing ways to alter the format of the Pro Bowl game, and could eliminate the tackle portion of the actual game.

AFC punter AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders (6) walks onto the field before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) awaits being named defensive player of the game following the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch NFL players get introduced on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities as announcer Sibley Scoles looks on at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas last January might be the last of its decades-long version.

NFL owners Tuesday were discussing various ways to alter the event, which could mean preserving the week-long festivities but eliminating the tackle football game portion of it.

According to multiple reports from the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta, any change to the event, which has waned over the years with more as more players opting out of the event, could be announced as early as this summer.

The NFL began playing an all-star game in 1938, although it was halted in 1942 because of World War II. It was revived in 1950 and christened the “Pro Bowl” and has been played at various sites ever since.

Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium hosted the Pro Bowl for the first time this year. Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium (1980–2009, 2011–2014, 2016) and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (1951–1972, 1979) have hosted the most Pro Bowl games.

