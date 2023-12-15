57°F
Raiders News

NFL officials make history in Raiders-Chargers game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 9:46 am
 
Updated December 15, 2023 - 9:48 am
NFL officials pose for a group picture before the Las Vegas Raiders played against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

The Raiders set a team record for points scored in a game in Thursday’s 63-21 win over the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. But that was only a fraction of the history that was made.

For the first time in the NFL, the officiating on the field and in the replay booth consisted of an all-Black crew.

In addition, three women worked the game for the first time in history, with one as the field official and two in the booth. The line judge was Maia Chaka, the replay official was Artenzia Young-Seigler and Desiree Abrams was the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert was the referee.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

