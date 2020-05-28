NFL opts against tweaking on-side kick rule

The NFL on Thursday tabled a rule proposal that would have given teams the ability to maintain possession after a scoring drive by converting a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard-line.

This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

The NFL on Thursday tabled a rule proposal that would have given teams the ability to maintain possession after a scoring drive by converting a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard-line.

League executives gave various reasons why they opted against voting on the proposal — while also leaving open the possibility of a revised motion being considered some point down the road. They said a major concern was the advantage it would give to teams that currently have elite quarterbacks under center.

Among the rules the owners did approve on Thursday during a virtual league meeting:

— Permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful point-after attempt.​​

— Expansion of the defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.

— Prevention of teams manipulating the game clock by com​​mitting multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.​

The on-side kick rule garnered the most attention, though.

In tweaking the NFL kickoff rules in 2018 in order to cut down on injuries, the league essentially took away the on-side kick play that teams mounting comebacks would utilize to get the ball back after a score.

To offset that, a proposal was crafted that would give teams the opportunity to convert an untimed, fourth-and-15 play. Conversion meant keeping the ball; getting stopped short gave possession of the ball back to the opposing at the spot of the dead ball.

It appeared headed to a vote Thursday, but an ensuing conversation that lasted 30 or so minutes prior to the vote, enough questions and issues arose that the league called an audible by tabling the proposal in order to get certain aspects of it ironed out.

Among them:

— The uneasiness of giving a team a chance to not only convert a first down to keep possession of the ball on an untimed play, but also the opportunity to score on touchdown by, say, completing a long bomb that does the length of the field.

— Creating a scenario that would lesson the difficulty in mounting a comeback in a way that hurts the team that built a lead to begin with.

Or, as Rich McKay, Atlanta Falcons CEO and the Chair of the NFL Competition Committee, said: “There is definitely that theory that you don’t want to make the comeback too easy.”

But it seems like some owners took stock of their quarterback situations, and wondered if a rule of this magnitude would create an unfair advantage for the teams with the best quarterbacks.

In fact, one person on the conference call joked that, “Those who have hall of fame quarterbacks should be excluded from this discussion,” according to Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations.

Incidentally, league MVP Patrick Mahomes was 4 of 8 passing for 47 yards in 10 plays that the Kansas City Chiefs needed exactly 15 yards for a first down last season — none for a first down.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was the best in the NFL in that scenario, completing 9 of 10 passes for 164 yards in the 11 plays the Chargers needed exactly 15 yards for a first down. The Chargers converted five first downs in those situations for a 45 percent conversion rate.

However, of the 43 plays Mahomes and the Chiefs needed between 15 and 30 yards for a first down, he completed 31 of 40 passes for 507 yards while converting eight first downs for a conversion rate of 18.6 percent.

League wide, the first down conversion rate on the 572 total plays in which teams needed exactly 15 yards for first was 14 percent.

Conversely, in obvious on-side kick situations since the NFL changed its kickoff rules, the kicking team is 0 for 104 in regaining possession.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter