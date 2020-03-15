NFL players OK labor deal, including 17-game season

The NFL Players Association’s membership spent the past week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board narrowly rejected it by a 6-5 vote.

By the narrowest of margins, NFL players have voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement that will set up labor peace between players and owners for the next 11 years, the NFL Players Association announced Sunday.

A simple majority from players was required to approve proposal, which passed 1,019-959, according to the NFLPA.

The changes will include an extra regular-season week of games, an extra bye week, two more playoff games, one less exhibition week and higher minimum wages for players, who also will get a bigger piece of the financial pie.

With the start of the NFL’s new calendar year Wednesday and the beginning of the legal tampering period between teams and prospective free agents Monday, the operating rules for the 2020 season will change considerably over the next few years.

“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.”

Among the highlights of the new deal:

■ Beginning in 2021, owners have the option of expanding the regular season from 16 games to 17, with each team getting an extra bye week to replace a fourth preseason game.

■ The NFL will add two more teams to the playoff field beginning in this year — bringing the number to seven in each conference — and award first-round byes to only the top seed in each conference.

■ The players cut of total revenue, which currently stands at 47 percent, will increase to 48 percent in 2021, with the ability to increase to 48.8 percent as a result of a “media kicker” for a 17th game and the growth of the NFL’s new television rights deals.

For instance, a 60 percent increase in television rights would mean the players’ cut of revenue growing to 48.5 percent of revenue. A 120-percent increase would kick that cut up to 48.8 percent.

■ Beginning immediately the salaries for players playing on minimum-salaried deals — or 60 percent of the workforce — will increase from $585,000 in 2020 to $675,000 next season.

A minimum-salaried player with two credited seasons will see an increase in his salary from $660,000 to $750,000. Over the course of the new CBA, minimum salaries will grow to $1 million by 2029.

■ NFL rosters will increase from 53 players to 55 and the active game-day roster would expand from 46 to 48.

■ Padded practices in training camp will be cut from 28 to 16.

■ While players still will be tested for substance abuse, and fines still will be levied for repeat offenders, they will no longer be suspended for positive tests for any drug the league targets for substance abuse. That does not include performance- enhancing drugs, which are still subject to suspension.

