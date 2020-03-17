NFL prohibits free agent visits, delays offseason programs

In a memo to teams on Monday, the NFL prohibited in-person visits for free agency and indefinitely delayed the start to offseason programs for all teams, according to a league source.

It states that free agency will go on as planned at the start of the new league year at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, with teams and players allowed to agree to contracts at that time. But teams will not be able to host a visit with a player at a team facility. Nor will a team be allowed to arrange its own travel to go visit the player at an agreed to location.

Offseason programs for teams with new head coaches were slated to begin April 6 and teams with a returning head coach, such as the Raiders, were allowed to begin their offseason programs April 20.

