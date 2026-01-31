NFL Raiders, WNBA Aces presidents aim for success both on, off field of play

Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan and Aces president Nikki Fargas have a lot in common. Both are striving for the winning recipe with their organizations.

Aces president Nikki Fargas , right, speaks in a panel discussion at Preview Las Vegas at the Wynn as Mary Beth Sewald, left, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and Raiders team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, look on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Allegiant Stadium has become the most successful stadium in the United States, despite the Las Vegas Raiders struggling on the field.

Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan said that is a testament to the strength of the Las Vegas market.

“Just very proud of our team and what we’ve been able to do to have the highest-grossing stadium for two of the last four years is incredible,” Douglass Morgan said Friday after participating in a panel discussion at Preview Las Vegas at the Wynn. “Being able to sell out 10 Raider games and having things, you know, 365/24/7 throughout the year is incredible.

“It helps the Raiders’ brand. It helps our community. It helps the state of Nevada. So, we’re really proud of it.”

The 5-year-old stadium was named the highest-grossing stadium in the U.S. and second in the world by Billboard Magazine while the Raiders went 3-14 last season.

The Raiders released their annual Impact Playbook this week, which highlighted other accomplishments made possible by Allegiant Stadium. Those included drawing 846,531 fans (through November 2025) to 30 events. Those attendees spent $179 million on gaming and $123 million on hotels, according to the Raiders.

‘Winning always helps’

With the Raiders’ struggles on the field, the crowds at most home games at Allegiant have been 50 percent or more comprised of opposing fans.

Also, the Raiders are in the midst of a pivotal head coaching search led by minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek. Plus, they have the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft, with Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza potentially the new face of the team.

Amid those factors, Douglass Morgan is hopeful more of a home-field advantage will develop.

“Winning always helps,” Douglass Morgan said. “I’m really glad to get to know our general manager, John Spytek, over this last season and his vision. And he is so disciplined and a truly good person and wants to make sure that we’re getting good players to be able to grow and bring the Raiders back to where we know they should be, right?

“We’re really lucky to be here in Las Vegas. The community has been so supportive. But, I think we all know with that on-field success helps the organization as a whole.”

Committed to excellence

The other Las Vegas professional team Mark Davis owns, the WNBA’s Aces, are no stranger to success.

The eighth-year local team has won three WNBA championships in four years and head into the 2026 season as reigning titlists.

Aces president Nikki Fargas said a lot of that success can be attributed to Davis’ willingness to spend on the team and set new benchmarks in the league, including constructing the first team practice facility in the WNBA.

“With Mr. Davis’ commitment in building a state-of-the-art facility where these women can play, can practice, can train, can rehab, can get better; the offseason, that’s where really championships are won,” Fargas said. “To have a space that is designated just for you, it’s no longer shared.

“Candace Parker said it best. She recalled that this was the first time in her entire career professionally that she had her own locker so that after the season ended, she can leave her tennis shoes, everything there. Before that, you had to leave everything and go.”

Team synergy

Fargas said the Raiders also have taught the Aces a number of things that have made the WNBA team better in all facets.

“I’ve been a Raiders fan,” she said. “My husband played for the late Al Davis and Sandra and (the) team; they’ve done a phenomenal job.

“You know, when she’s talking about some of the empowerment, things that they do within the Raiders community. The invite has been extended to our office as well. So there’s been the collaboration there. … But more importantly, we know that they’re just a phone call away and that relationship has been very special to us.”

That synergy extends to Aces’ game days at Michelob Ultra Arena, where Douglass Morgan is one of their more vocal fans.

“She’s always at the Aces games,” Fargas said. “You’ll see her sideline getting on the officials as well. But we love the support that not only that you give when you’re thinking about the systems that you have in place, but your presence being there.

“That speaks a lot as well when we have Sandra Douglass (Morgan) sitting courtside rooting for the Aces.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.