NFL relaxes restrictions on Brady ahead of Super Bowl 59

Fox analyst Tom Brady has been barred from production meetings with other teams since becoming a Raiders minority owner, but things will change this week.

FILE 0- Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the broadcast booth during the second half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron, File)

Fox Sports host Kevin Burkhardt, center, and Tom Brady, right, talks things over with Jay Glazer, left, during warm-ups prior to the NFL championship playoff football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Fox Sports host Kevin Burkhardt, left, and Tom Brady, center, looks on with Jay Glazer, right, during warm-ups prior to the NFL championship playoff football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady will be allowed to sit in on Fox production meetings with the Eagles and Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 59 on Sunday in a break from previous NFL guidelines, a league official confirmed Tuesday.

Brady, a Raiders minority owner, has been restricted from attending the meetings in his role as a Fox broadcaster to prevent any potential conflicts of interest. That will change this week, though Brady is still barred from attending either team’s practice.

Brady will be on the call for Sunday’s game at Caesars Superdome alongside play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, who will be able to perform their normal job duties.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt first disclosed the policy change. Hunt was believed to be one of the owners who had expressed concern about Brady’s functions as both a broadcaster and an owner early in the process.

“When (Brady) was approved as an owner of the Raiders, there were a lot of discussions internally (among owners) and that ended up being the recommendation of the league office, that it didn’t make sense to have him in the production meetings,” Hunt told reporters Tuesday. “That’s where that rule came from. Since he’s doing the game this week, we have no issue with him being in our production meetings. He’ll have the access that any broadcaster would have.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested Monday that Brady’s restrictions could be reviewed this offseason, with some potentially being added or removed.

Brady, in addition to not being able to attend production meetings, cannot criticize officials, enter another team’s facility or watch practices.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was praised by Goodell on Monday for how well he has adhered to the rules.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.