NFL requests all teams to honor Madden at Week 17 games

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is urging all 32 teams to honor legendary Raiders coach and football icon John Madden at this weekend’s 16 games.

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. 'All Madden' documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the ҍaddenӠvideo game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

In a memo sent to each club, Goodell said the “NFL lost a giant” with the passing of Madden and asked that “each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game.”

The Raiders are playing at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Madden died Tuesday morning at age 85.

