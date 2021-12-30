NFL requests all teams to honor Madden at Week 17 games
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is urging all 32 teams to honor legendary Raiders coach and football icon John Madden at this weekend’s 16 games.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is urging all 32 teams to honor legendary Raiders coach and football icon John Madden at this weekend’s 16 games.
In a memo sent to each club, Goodell said the “NFL lost a giant” with the passing of Madden and asked that “each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game.”
The Raiders are playing at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Madden died Tuesday morning at age 85.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.
12302021 — Moment of Silence for John Madden by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd