NFL road games where the Raiders will play in front of fans

Only a small percentage of NFL teams will allow fans at games this season and those that do will at a significantly reduced capacity.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Raiders will play this season in front of mostly empty seats.
The Raiders won’t have a true home field advantage at their new digs, Allegiant Stadium, as team owner Mark Davis announced last month no fans would be allowed in the 65,000, $2 billion facility this season.
When the Raiders hit the road, they will see a few fans in the stands depending on the opponent.
Without the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the Raiders could have played in front of a total of 1.1 million fans.
At the moment, that season total stands at a maximum of 47,700, not even enough to fill up Allegiant Stadium for one game.
Here’s a full breakdown of the Raiders’ away schedule and what the fan presence will look like at each game.
It should be noted that many stadiums’ fan plans could change as the season plays out.
Week 1: At the Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium capacity: 75,523
Fans allowed: 0
Week 3: At the New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium capacity: 66,829
Fans allowed: 0
Week 5: At the Kansas City Chiefs
Arrowhead Stadium capacity: 72,936.
Fans allowed: Around 16,000.
Week 8: At the Cleveland Browns
FirstEnergy Stadium capacity: 67,895
Fans allowed: 6,000.
Week 9: At Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium capacity: 72,240
Fans allowed: 0
Week 12: At Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium capacity: 71,000.
Fans allowed: 10,000-20,000.
Week 13: At New York Jets
MetLife Stadium capacity: 82,500.
Fans allowed: 0.
Week 17: At Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High capacity: 76,125.
Fans allowed: 5,700.
