The NFL will release its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday, according to ESPN.

The schedule will be announced at 5 p.m.

This year, the season will not include any international games. The league announced on Monday that games in Mexico City and London will be played in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.