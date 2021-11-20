NFL storylines: Chiefs might be returning to form

Here are four storylines to watch as the NFL playoff picture begins to become a little clearer.

The Vikings do have the best passer rating with Kirk Cousins at 135.0. Of course, the Vikings tend to fall apart after that.

The third week of November typically begins an important phase of the NFL season. This is usually when some teams start making their push as a legitimate playoff contender or, on the flip side, begin their slide backward as pretenders.

This year, in particular, will be a fascinating watch as the season has been more of a week-to-week proposition than any in recent memory.

Here are four storylines:

Is K.C. back?

In spite of the Chiefs’ struggles through most of the season, there was always a strong feeling they were ready to spring back to form at any moment.

That’s what happened last Sunday against the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a 41-14 victory that improved the Chiefs to 6-4. The question, of course, is whether the performance was a sign of things to come for K.C. in an otherwise uneven season.

We might get an answer in Week 11 when the Chiefs welcome in a 7-2 Dallas Cowboys team that rebounded from a curious loss to the Denver Broncos with a commanding win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Seahawks’ last gasp?

The 3-6 Seahawks got Russell Wilson back last Sunday against the Packers, but a listless 17-0 loss proved Wilson isn’t the cure-all to the Seahawks’ problems.

Nevertheless, the new 17-game NFL schedule leaves plenty of time for the Seahawks to get on track, although any run they make has to start ASAP.

They could catch a bit of a break welcoming the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals to the Pacific Northwest this week, although the good luck part is tied to the availability of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Arizona’s MVP candidate has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Beware the Vikings

It’s been a weird year for the Vikings, who have been as competitive as any team in the NFL but simply haven’t been able to close the deal in games they were in position to win.

It makes them one of the most predictable teams in the league, but also one of the most dangerous. They play everyone close.

Their frustrating tendency to stumble late in games doesn’t change the fact they are as talented a group as any team in the NFL on both sides of the ball.

The 4-5 Vikings welcome the 8-2 Packers to Minnesota this week with a better chance than some might think to get .500 on their record and set up a potential second-half run.

Colts bounce back

It’s taken a while, but the Indianapolis Colts finally worked their way back to .500 after losing their first three games. In the process, they have figured out a way to tap into the new set of tools quarterback Carson Wentz brings to the table compared to Philip Rivers, last year’s starter.

The Colts — and specifically coach Frank Reich — have evolved into a heavy run-pass option team that takes advantage of Wentz’s athleticism. Reich’s willingness to be flexible and Wentz’s ability to disguise his ball intentions on fakes have helped open up the Colts’ offense.

Now they head to Buffalo to play the 6-3 Bills with a chance to further solidify themselves as a playoff contender.