NFL storylines Week 9: A little Love for Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller runs on the field during NFL football practice Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Week 9 is upon us in the NFL, and storylines abound.

Not the least of which — what’s next for former Browns receiver Odell Beckham and will Jordan Love take advantage of his chance to start in Green Bay?

Here are four to focus on this week:

A little Love

The troublesome situation in Green Bay, where Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers not only turned up positive with COVID-19 but also evidently played a slick game of semantics in explaining his vaccination status, has opened a door for Love, a 2020 first-round pick.

The former Utah State standout will get the start against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is tasked with keeping the 7-1 Packers on track in a competitive NFC. As importantly, he can soothe concerns that he isn’t a worthy long-term replacement option for Rodgers should Rodgers force his way out of Green Bay at the end of the season.

Rodgers’ exit appears imminent, and that sure would be easier to accept if Love can show he’s capable of taking the reigns.

As Odell turns

Where Beckham goes, controversy follows. The wide receiver was released Friday by the Browns, ending a rocky two-plus-year stay with the team. Teams won’t be able to claim Beckham on waivers until at least Tuesday.

The situation took a dramatic turn early last week when Beckham’s father posted a video on Instagram in which he highlighted instances where Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield either didn’t see a wide-open Beckham or missed throws to him.

The Browns held him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before parting ways officially with him on Friday. Where he lands next will be the next episode in this melodrama. The Raiders could be interested.

Saints’ QB dilemma

The unfortunate season-ending knee injury suffered by Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has completely changed the dynamic of the surprising Saints, who improved to 5-2 with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but must carry on without Winston.

The Saints now have a question on their hands. Do they turn to Taysom Hill, whose underwhelming ability to throw the ball doesn’t exactly offset his dynamic running ability?

In small spurts Hill plays well as a change-of-pace option, but how will he respond as a full-time quarterback who will have to successfully throw the ball?

That is the dilemma for the Saints, beginning Sunday against the Falcons. The alternative is Trevor Siemian, a more traditional QB.

Rams roll dice

The Rams made a bold move on Monday by trading for future Hall of Famer Von Miller, the dynamic edge rusher of the Denver Broncos.

They paid a hefty price, sending a 2022 second- and third-round pick to the Broncos, who assumed the remaining $9 million of Miller’s contract to facilitate the move.

But the Rams have big aspirations, and they are not afraid to part with draft picks to acquire proven veterans. That is the game they played in reeling in Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.

The scary part for future Rams opponents, such as the Titans on Sunday: How do you deal with Miller, ferocious defensive tackle Aaron Donald and pass-rush specialist Leonard Floyd? Not to mention Ramsey, the playmaker on the back end?