NFL to run through practice draft before real thing

The NFL is being conducted remotely for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has raised concerns about hackers invading the process.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The NFL wants to make sure its first remote draft isn’t remembered for what went wrong.

All 32 teams will take part in a practice draft next week, according to the NFL Network. The real thing is April 23-25, and because of the coronavirus outbreak, it will be a virtual draft rather than conducted in person.

That caused Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh to say he was concerned about the draft being hacked and team secrets being exposed.

In the practice draft, teams will submit their selections, and the NFL will see if there are any bugs that need to be fixed. The Raiders own the 12th and 19th picks of the first round. This is their first draft as Las Vegas’ team.

This year’s draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas. There is a possibility it will be here in 2022.

