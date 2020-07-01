NFL will cut preseason from 4 games to 2

As a result, the Raiders will not play at the Seattle Seahawks on August 13 and will not host the Los Angeles Rams on September 3.

The NFL is expected to inform teams that the 2020 preseason will be reduced from four to two games, a league official confirmed. The games being targeted for elimination are the Week 1 and Week 4 slate of games. An official announcement could come within the next day.

As a result, the Raiders will not play at the Seattle Seahawks on August 13 and will not host the Los Angeles Rams on September 3.

