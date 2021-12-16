NFLPA wants Raiders-Browns postponed; Kentucky-Ohio State canceled

Cleveland Browns backup Case Keenum tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the Raiders could face the third-team quarterback. The NFLPA is pushing for postponement.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum passes during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The sports world in general and Las Vegas in particular Thursday were feeling the effects of the latest wave of the coronavirus.

The Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns’ third-team quarterback on Saturday after backup Case Keenum tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday if the game is played as scheduled.

Starter Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Nick Mullens is the only active quarterback on the Browns’ roster.

The Raiders visit the Browns at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, but the NFL Players Association is pushing for a postponement, according to Pro Football Talk.

Also, the Ohio State-Kentucky men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at T-Mobile Arena was canceled because of COVID issues with the Buckeyes. The Wildcats reportedly are searching for a replacement opponent in Las Vegas.

That game was supposed to be part of the CBS Sports Classic, which also includes UCLA playing North Carolina. There was no immediate word on the status of that game. UCLA canceled its game Wednesday against Alabama State because of COVID protocols that included coach Mick Cronin.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.