No. 1 pick in the NFL draft? It’s possible for the Raiders

The Raiders moved from the fourth to the second pick in the 2026 NFL draft after losing to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In some ways, the Raiders were winners before they took the field against the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Because of two upsets in the morning games — the Titans over the Browns and the Saints over the Buccaneers — all the Raiders had to do was lose to the Broncos and a path to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft would bust wide open.

The Raiders (2-11) did their part by losing 24-17. Doing so moved them two spots up the draft board to the second pick. The only thing standing in their way of the first pick is the 2-11 Giants.

That’s of critical importance to the Raiders, who would be in position to finally draft their franchise-caliber quarterback of the future. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore are considered the top two quarterback prospects should they declare for the draft.

The Raiders could further enhance their draft status when they host the Giants in Week 17. Before then, they face formidable trips to Philadelphia and Houston. If they lose both games, as expected, the Giants game could determine who gets the top pick.

Need to keep losing

After hosting the Giants, the Raiders finish the season against the Chiefs. The defending AFC champions could be playing for their playoff lives, meaning they would play their best players.

As it stands now, the Raiders could be looking at an 11-game losing streak to finish the season. That would all but ensure them one of the top two picks.

The Titans have the same record as the Raiders and could end up tied with them for the worst record. The Raiders beat the Titans this season, but the draft order will be predicated on strength of schedule rather than head to head.

The Titans’ strength of schedule is currently more difficult than the Raiders’. But that could change depending on what happens in the final four games.

