No deal reached between Raiders, Josh Jacobs as deadline passes

Raiders, Josh Jacobs fail to come to terms on multi-year contract

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is interviewed during a Pro Bowl rehearsal event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders and Josh Jacobs failed to come to terms on a new long-term contract agreement ahead of Monday’s deadline to do so, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

As a result, Jacobs will either have to play the 2023 season on terms of the $10.09 million franchise tag or sit the season out.

The Raiders applied their franchise tag to Jacobs last March after he and the club could not agree on a multi-year contract. The two sides had until Monday to negotiate a long-term deal. By NFL rule, any new contract will be put off until after this season.

Jacobs has already indicated he won’t show up to training camp next week without a new deal in place. He has yet to sign the franchise tag tender, which means he is technically not under contract and not subject to any mandatory fines for missing camp.

The bigger question is whether he will sit out the 2023 season and sacrifice his $10.01 million salary.

