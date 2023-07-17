112°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

No deal reached between Raiders, Josh Jacobs as deadline passes

Raiders, Josh Jacobs fail to come to terms on multi-year contract
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is interviewed during a Pro Bowl rehearsal eve ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is interviewed during a Pro Bowl rehearsal event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders and Josh Jacobs failed to come to terms on a new long-term contract agreement ahead of Monday’s deadline to do so, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

As a result, Jacobs will either have to play the 2023 season on terms of the $10.09 million franchise tag or sit the season out.

The Raiders applied their franchise tag to Jacobs last March after he and the club could not agree on a multi-year contract. The two sides had until Monday to negotiate a long-term deal. By NFL rule, any new contract will be put off until after this season.

Jacobs has already indicated he won’t show up to training camp next week without a new deal in place. He has yet to sign the franchise tag tender, which means he is technically not under contract and not subject to any mandatory fines for missing camp.

The bigger question is whether he will sit out the 2023 season and sacrifice his $10.01 million salary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Clock ticking as Raiders, Jacobs approach Monday deadline
Clock ticking as Raiders, Jacobs approach Monday deadline
2
Raiders take their club suites to more exclusive level
Raiders take their club suites to more exclusive level
3
No deal reached between Raiders, Josh Jacobs as deadline passes
No deal reached between Raiders, Josh Jacobs as deadline passes
4
Raiders mailbag: Josh Jacobs on the mind of fans
Raiders mailbag: Josh Jacobs on the mind of fans
5
New players announced for Golden Knights-Raiders charity softball game
New players announced for Golden Knights-Raiders charity softball game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Clock ticking as Raiders, Jacobs approach Monday deadline
Clock ticking as Raiders, Jacobs approach Monday deadline
What’s next for Josh Jacobs and Raiders?
What’s next for Josh Jacobs and Raiders?
Raiders mailbag: Josh Jacobs on the mind of fans
Raiders mailbag: Josh Jacobs on the mind of fans
Raiders training camp report dates set
Raiders training camp report dates set
How likely are the Raiders to make the playoffs based on odds?
How likely are the Raiders to make the playoffs based on odds?
Raiders mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs get a new contract?
Raiders mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs get a new contract?