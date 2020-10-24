68°F
Raiders

No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 8:22 am
 

There were no new positive COVID-19 test results for the Raiders on Saturday morning, a person close to the situation confirmed.

Their game against the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. is on target to be played as a result, and they are expected to have offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good available.

The linemen have been in five-day COVID-19 protocol after being deemed high-risk contacts of Trent Brown, who tested positive on Tuesday for the virus and will not play. Johnathan Abram, who was also deemed a high-risk contact of Brown, will not play as his five-day protocol will not expire until Monday morning.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

