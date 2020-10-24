No new positive COVID-19 tests Saturday for Raiders
The Raiders’ game against the Buccaneers is on target to be played if no new positive COVID-19 tests occur on Sunday morning.
There were no new positive COVID-19 test results for the Raiders on Saturday morning, a person close to the situation confirmed.
If no new positives tests occur on Sunday morning, the Raiders’ game against the Tampa Buccaneers will be played as scheduled at 1:05 p.m., and they are expected to have offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good available.
The linemen have been in five-day COVID-19 protocol after being deemed high-risk contacts of Trent Brown, who tested positive on Tuesday for the virus and will not play. Johnathan Abram, who was also deemed a high-risk contact of Brown, will not play as his five-day protocol will not expire until Monday morning.
