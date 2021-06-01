No Raider has more to prove than this third-year safety

An inconsistent Johnathan Abram needs a big year to solidify his long-range future with the Raiders.

Head Coach Jon Gruden talks with safety Johnathan Abram (24) during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The more serious tone Johnathan Abram is projecting may not mean anything by the time the bright lights of the regular season get turned on.

But at the very least, the Raiders’ third-year safety is talking more like a measured veteran intent on playing disciplined football rather than the high-strung youngster always looking to make big, splashy plays.

Abram’s mindset last season, while admirable in its objective, often left him out of position, leaving the Raiders vulnerable to back-breaking plays.

Aware of the danger his reckless approach often created for himself and his team, Abram has come to the conclusion that there is merit in becoming a more even-tempered version of himself.

“Playing under control” is how he explained it. “Not really taking that many wild hits,” he said, “getting myself knocked out of the game, hurting my own body.”

Maybe Abram is facing a crossroads in his young career. Or perhaps it’s just the evolution of a young player now able to look back and learn from his strengths and weaknesses and the 18 games he missed because of injury his first two seasons.

Whatever it is, Abram seems resolved on becoming a more reliable, efficient player. He seems determined to establish himself as an asset to the Raiders’ defense rather than the liability he’s too often been.

His new approach has caught of eye of his teammates.

“I think John is really just trying to focus in on making this year a really special year for us,” Raiders defensive end Cle Ferrell said. “I think just seeing his discipline and trying to help bring the guys along on the back end … I think that’s been one of the things I’ve noticed a lot about him.”

With time of the essence, Abram understands that process has to start now, during the offseason, as the Raiders lay the foundation for the 2021 season and he gets serious about his self-improvement.

“Coming in every day, coming into work and just being consistent, being disciplined,” Abram said. “Just constantly doing my job, just filling my grade sheet out with pluses every single day. Then every Sunday, I think my game will blossom.”

Successfully navigating the intersection he is approaching could decide the direction his young career takes. If he successfully lands his next step, the Raiders have a much easier decision to make on his fifth-year option or perhaps even extending his contract.

A misstep would leave the Raiders no choice but to look for different options. They may have already signaled a hedge on the Abram bet by selecting Missouri safety Tyler Gillespie in the fourth round of the draft last month and adding veteran Karl Joseph in free agency.

The two newcomers represent immediate and long-range cover should Abram falter.

The Raiders’ ideal scenario is for Abram to become the player they envisioned upon drafting him in the first round two years ago. To that end, they have invested heavily in the infrastructure around him.

The Raiders hired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and secondary coach Ron Milus, added veterans like Joseph, Casey Hayward and Rasul Douglas and used a second-round pick to select Trevon Moehrig, whose ability to occupy the deep safety spot frees up Abram to play the “box safety” position, in Bradley’s defensive scheme.

The position tweak is two-fold. It should accentuate Abram’s strengths while mitigating some of his flaws.

By lining up closer to the line of scrimmage, Abram will be in better position to tap into his physicality as a punishing run defender and pass rusher. Just as importantly, it means his pass-coverage responsibilities will often be confined to zone-defending smaller patches of the field rather than running with wide receivers and tight ends across wider spaces.

Milus is a bit of a defensive back whisperer, and his presence is being counted on to settle down the Raiders’ young secondary, Abram included.

“Honestly, I’m just more than grateful to have him and the rest of the staff here,” Abram said. “Coach Milo has been around for, honestly, he’s been in the NFL for as long as I’ve been alive. So it goes to show you how much ball he’s seen. He’s coached guys from Champ Bailey to Derwin James, Casey Hayward, Chris Harris. He has a track record like no other. So I’m just more than grateful to come in every day and learn from him.”

But with time of the essence, it’s no longer about learning for Abram. It’s about delivering.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.