No-show Raiders fall flat against rookie QB, Bears
The Raiders’ two-game winning streak ended with a decisive loss to undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Facing a game against a beatable opponent and a slight favorite, the Raiders (3-4) struggled with Brian Hoyer at quarterback and got no help from a defense that couldn’t stop the run.
The veteran Hoyer, starting for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, finished 17 of 32 for 129 yards with two interceptions — one that was returned for a touchdown late in the game. He was replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell after throwing the pick six, and O’Connell threw an interception on his fifth pass.
The Raiders’ only touchdown came with 1:14 left, with O’Connell hitting Jakobi Meyers for a 9-yard touchdown.
The Raiders again couldn’t establish a running game, finishing with 39 yards.
Bagent, starting for injured Justin Fields, was 21 of 29 for 162 yards and one touchdown for Chicago (2-5).
D’Onta Foreman scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — for the Bears, who rushed for 173 yards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
