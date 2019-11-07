No silver and black for the Raiders on Thursday night
There are few constants in the NFL, but the Raiders wearing silver and black has been one of them. Except for Thursday night.
The team tweeted Wednesday that it won’t wear its normal black home jerseys and instead go with throwback white jerseys featuring silver numbers with black trim in its Thursday night game against the Chargers.
In a post on the team’s website, team historian Jerry Knaak said the jerseys will celebrate the 1970 team which sported the white jersey with black-lined silver numerals for one year. The Raiders wore the same color scheme in a Thursday night home game against the Chiefs in Oct. 2017.
