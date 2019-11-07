75°F
Raiders

No silver and black for the Raiders on Thursday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 11:34 am
 

There are few constants in football, but the Raiders wearing silver and black has been one of them.

Except for Thursday night.

The team tweeted Wednesday that it won’t wear its normal black home jerseys and instead go with throwback white jerseys featuring silver numbers with black trim in its Thursday night game against the Chargers.

In a post on the team’s website, team historian Jerry Knaak said the jerseys will celebrate the 1970 team which sported the white jersey with black-lined silver numerals for one year. The Raiders wore the same color scheme in a Thursday night home game against the Chiefs in Oct. 2017.

Raiders Videos
Raiders aim to stay ahead in AFC West | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The 4-4 Raiders are coming off a 31-24 win against the Detroit Lions in what was the first of a three-game home-stand in Oakland. Up next, the Silver and Black will look to keep their spot in second in the AFC West as they face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) on a short week. The Chargers are also coming off of a win against the Green Bay Packers. The team was able to hold Aaron Rodgers and company to just 11 points and will look to build off of that performance. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and show host Heidi Fang give a preview of the matchup, recap the Raiders win over the Lions and give an update on injuries heading in to the Thursday game.
Allegiant Stadium, Raiders Announce Ford Dealers as the Official Automotive Partner - Video
Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders have announced that the Desert Ford Dealers will be the Official Vehicle of the Raiders when the team debuts in Las Vegas in 2020. There are five Ford dealerships in Las Vegas: Ford Country, Friendly Ford, Gaudin Ford, Rush Truck Center, and Team Ford. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Mick Akers discuss the partnership announcement, as well as find out if Raiders players will only be driving Fords in the future.
County Approves Allegiant Stadium Sign Proposal - Video
The Clark County Zoning Commission has approved the Raiders’ request for waivers to development standards for signs planned for Allegiant Stadium. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Mick Akers discuss the delays that led up to the approval, as well as speak to Raiders President Marc Badain about the news.
1-on-1 With Johnathan Abram: Halfway Through The Season - VIDEO
While looking for a new home in Las Vegas, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram discusses Thursday's game against the Charger, the rest of the Raiders season, and a look back at how the team has fared so far. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guenther Hopes to Play Cornerback Isaiah Johnson - VIDEO
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther hopes to play cornerback Isaiah Johnson in Johnson's first game back from IR. Quarterback Derek Carr said he is glad to have wide receiver Tyrell Williams to throw to.
Short Week of Preparation Begins for Raiders - VIDEO
The Raiders hosted their only media availability on Tuesday as the team prepares to take on Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jon Gruden on Thursday Night Football - VIDEO
During his press conference on Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke out about teams having to play in Thursday Night Football games.
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Speaks Ahead of Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media ahead of the team's short practice week before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.
Raiders release Brandon Marshall, Gruden Discusses Injuries and Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that the team has once again released linebacker Brandon Marshall in order to activate rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson. Gruden also discussed the injuries currently plaguing the team, his "hate" for Thursday Night Football and how it affects the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Late Game Heroics Help Raiders Beat Lions 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders were able to hold off the Detroit Lions 31-24 after a late game defensive stop from Safety Karl Joseph
Raiders Youthful Depth and Veteran Experience Key in Victory Over Lions- VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Karl Joseph react to Sunday's victory over the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Hold On Against Lions in Home Return - VIDEO
The Raiders played their first home game since week two on Sunday, defeating the Lions 31-24 after a defensive stop in the final seconds of the game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Return Home to Beat Lions, 31-24 - Video
After five road games and over 27,000 miles traveled, the Raiders returned to the Coliseum to beat the Lions 31-24 on Sunday afternoon. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang discuss their three takeaways from the game.
Raiders Finish Preparations for the Lions - VIDEO
The Raiders practice week concluded Friday, and the team is set to return home to RingCentral Coliseum after their lengthy road trip. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Centers Rodney Hudson and Andre James Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Friday after practice that Andre James and Rodney Hudson were both sore during practice and will be listed as questionable heading into Sundays game against the Lions. (LeAndre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Raiders Need to Prepare For Lions After Texans Loss | Vegas Nation Red Zone - Video
The Raiders continue to struggle against elite-level quarterbacks and lost to the Texans last week. The Raiders finally return to the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland to face off against the Lions. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and host Heidi Fang go over what the Raiders need to do to guarantee a win against the Lions.
Raiders Glad to Bring Back Brandon Marshall, Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the position the Raiders are glad to bring back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Running back Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Continuity in the Trenches Not an Issue For Derek Carr and the Raiders Offense - VIDEO
The Raiders offensive line has not yet been stable due to injuries and Richie Incognito's early season suspension, but the group has played so well that it hasn't been an issue for Derek Carr and the rest of the Offense. Linebacker Brandon Marshall is glad to be back with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Make Roster Moves After Trade Deadline, Excited for Sunday's Coliseum Return - VIDEO
While they did not trade for anyone at Tuesday's trade deadline, the Raiders did sign linebackers Brandon Marshall and Will Compton, center Erik Magnuson and defensive tackle Terrell McClain. After six weeks on the road the team is ready to return home for Sunday's game against the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brandon Marshall Returns to Raiders, Both Rodney Hudson and Andre James Dealing With Injury - VIDEO
To help with injuries at the position the Raiders brought back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Marshall, a Las Vegas native, was with the team during training camp but was a part of the roster cuts. Both centers, Rodney Hudson and Andre James, are dealing with injuries, leading to the signing of Erik Magnuson. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Linebacker Injury Woes Continue as the Team Prepares For Coliseum Return - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday that the team's linebacker group has suffered yet another injury with the loss of Justin Phillips for the season. While there are multiple injuries on the team, the linebackers have been affected the most. The Raiders are preparing this week to play at home for the first time in 6 weeks when they take on the Lions this Sunday. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders players say the team can learn from their loss to the Texans
After the team's 27-24 loss to the Texans, Raider players discuss what went right against Houston, what they can improve and the loss of center Rodney Hudson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders close out road trip with a loss to the Texans, 27-24
The Raiders lost to the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, 27-24, to close out a 5-game road trip that started in Minneapolis. Myles Simmons and Ed Graney break down where the Raiders fell short and what it means to their standings in the AFC West. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Fail To Get Win Against Texans - Video
The Raiders came close to victory against the Houston Texans but lost 24-27. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Quarterback Derek Carr react to the loss.
Vegas Nation: Raiders at Texans Gameday Preview - VIDEO
The Raiders will look to finish out their 5-game road trip with a win in Houston. Myles Simmons and Ed Graney preview the Raiders at the Texans from NRG Stadium and discuss playmakers who could lead the team to victory. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Prepare for Final Game of their Road Stretch - VIDEO
Before heading to Houston, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media about the final game of the team's road trip. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday, Zay Jones Looks Ready to Contribute - VIDEO
Rookie running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Zay Jones looks ready to help out the Raiders offense.
Raiders-Texans is a Reunion for Clemson Stars - VIDEO
When the Raiders take on the Texans this Sunday in Houston there will be seven former Clemson Tigers taking the field, including the Texans' dynamic quarterback, Deshaun Watson. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raising the roof at Raiders Allegiant Stadium - Video
The heavy lifting has begun at Allegiant Stadium. Construction crews on Thursday continued the slow process of raising a net of multi-ton steel cables that will support a translucent roof for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat indoor football stadium, which will become home to the Oakland Raiders next year. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden talks injuries, Clelin Ferrell's production - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke about the players who are dealing with injuries and what he has seen out of rookie Clelin Ferrell so far this season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
