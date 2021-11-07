No surprises on Raiders’ inactives against Giants

Without Henry Ruggs, the Raiders add Dillon Stoner and Marcell Ateman to active roster for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Playing their first game without Henry Ruggs, the Raiders’ wide receiver group will look decidedly different on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Rookie Dillon Stoner will make his Raiders debut after being promoted from the practice squad this week. And Marcell Ateman, who was signed to the practice squad and promoted to the 53-man roster, will also be in uniform.

The Raiders’ inactves on Sunday are cornerback Amik Robertson, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, running back Peyton Barber, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Damion Square.

