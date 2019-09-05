O.J. Simpson to Raiders’ Antonio Brown: ‘Play ball’

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson voiced his displeasure with Antonio Brown’s antics, in a video posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

O.J. SImpson, left, tells Antonio Brown, right, to "play ball." (Twitter/Associated Press)

O.J. Simpson has spoken.

The former NFL star voiced his displeasure with Antonio Brown’s antics, in a video posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

“I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game,” Simpson says. “I’m sure there’s hundreds of thousands of Americans who play fantasy drafted you. We’re all counting on you. Enough, buddy.”

Simpson tells Brown he knew he was going to get fined, because “every guy that holds out gets fined.” He also tells Brown every football player knows that communication in the locker room stays in the locker room.

“We knew something not good was gonna come out of you posting that thing,” Simpson tells Brown. “The only people you are making happy right now are the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Simpson’s final words of advice for the Raiders’ star wide receiver?

“Play ball. Cash them big ass checks that you’re getting. And move on, man. Stop with all this drama.”

