Oct. 1 shooting victims honored by Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders honored the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas in a special presentation at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Standing less than 2 miles away from where the tragic events of Oct. 1, 2017, occurred, the Raiders paid their respects Thursday to those impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

The unpublicized event kicked off around the time when the first shots were fired into the crowd of thousands taking in country star Jason Aldean’s performance at the Las Vegas Village festival grounds, where ultimately 60 people died and more than 800 were injured.

Taking to their Twitter account Thursday morning, the Raiders posted “Vegas Strong” with a short message included.

“We remember the lives lost on October 1, 2017, and those who have worked tirelessly since to provide a sense of comfort and community,” the tweet posted to the team’s verified account said.

The Raiders previously honored the victims on the 62-acre stadium site when just a little over a month after the shooting in November 2017 the team shined 58 beams of light in the air for those who died in the mass shooting, during the groundbreaking ceremony for Allegiant Stadium. The number of casualties has since been updated to 60, reflecting two more victims that succumbed to their injuries from the shooting this year.

The team also featured “Vegas Strong” decal on their helmets in their Week 5 game in 2017 in Oakland, displaying the names of those who died from the shooting on the video board during the National Anthem and donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross.

