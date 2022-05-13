Offensive line, James Bradberry on minds of Raiders fans

Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

American Team offensive lineman Dylan Parham of Memphis (56) snaps the ball in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Now that the Raiders know their schedule and the next steps on their offseason agenda, which includes phase 3 of their workout program and a mandatory minicamp from June 7-9.

In other words, the season is right around the corner. Or at least training camp, anyway.

But fans have plenty of questions about the roster, the composition of the offensive line, the starting wide receiver opposite Davante Adams and the availability of cornerback James Bradberry.

Here is a sampling of the questions we received in this week’s mailbag:

RaiderNationRant!! (@NationRant): Any plans to bring in more offensive line help in free agency?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders added a pair of draft picks, including third-round guard/center Dylan Parham from Memphis, in the draft. But aside from signing utility man Alex Bars in free agency and bringing back swing tackle Brandon Parker, they have not done much in terms of addressing a concern from last year.

Two things could be happening: The Raiders internally believe the necessary pieces are in the building to field a productive offensive line. Or, they are using the offseason program — including minicamp in early June — to determine where they are at that position and whether they need to get more help through a trade and/or free agency.

Thomas Bayne (@daraiders52): Who is the favorite to start outside opposite of Davante Adams?

VB: Given how the Raiders just agreed to trade Bryan Edwards to the Falcons on Friday, the odds-on favorite is no longer on the roster. With Edwards gone, the Raiders have a couple of in-house options to turn to, including the recently signed Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson, who was added in free agency earlier in the offseason. Another possibility is the Raiders using more personnel groupings in which they use just two wide receivers.

RaiderCam (@CameronPark81): What kind of effect can weeks 8-12 have on the squad? One home game in four weeks. Also, three straight primetime games after that stretch. Seems like a lot to deal with.

VB: The Raiders play at the Saints, at the Jaguars, home to the Broncos and then at both the Broncos and Seahawks during that stretch. Certainly a couple of tough places to play but given the quarterback situations in Seattle and New Orleans and the question of how much new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has left in the tank, a real opportunity for the Raiders to take advantage. There are no easy games in the NFL, but on paper, it’s one of the more manageable stretches on the schedule.

Bryan Cuevas (@Breezzy90s): Are the Raiders interested in James Bradberry?

VB: Obviously, it’s good news for the Raiders the longer the former Giants cornerback remains unsigned and, the less anyone hears or reads about the progress of his free agency. The Raiders have $20 million in cap space coming free on June 2, and at that point they will be in a great position to add Bradberry.

Kenny Nauta (@_kennynauta): Will you be at the Raiders’ Week 1 Los Angeles home away from home game?

VB: The Vegas Nation staff will be well represented at the season opener in L.A.

No Name McGillicutty (@CrownAndCigar): Do you think we will see more four-man or three-man fronts in this defense? And what’s your guess for starting the offensive line?

VB: The sense is there will be a healthy balance in the Raiders’ defensive front, depending on the opponent and situation. LT Kolton Miller LG Denzelle Good C Andre James RG Dylan Parham RT Alex Leatherwood (but that is a guess).

