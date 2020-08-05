P.J. Hall returned to Raiders and released

The former starting defensive tackle’s trade to Minnesota was voided after he failed a physical. Also, running back Devontae Booker returns from COVID list.

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) runs through a drill during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders got former starting defensive tackle P.J. Hall back from the Vikings on Tuesday. He was promptly released.

Hall was traded to the Vikings on Monday after reports circulated the Raiders planned to cut the 2018 second-round pick.

The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder failed his physical with Minnesota, voiding the trade. The Vikings had agreed to sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Raiders for Hall to keep him off waivers. That will revert back to Minnesota.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been vocal about his displeasure with Hall’s lack of discipline in staying in shape. Hall recorded 1.5 sacks and made 48 tackles in 30 games, including 18 starts with the Raiders.

Also Tuesday, the Raiders activated Devontae Booker from the reserve COVID-19 list. Booker, who signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in May after spending his first four seasons with the Broncos, opened camp on the list.

It was unclear if he tested positive or had come in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

While he was away from the team, the Raiders added competition for what figures to be the final running back spot on the roster in the form of former Bengals starter Jeremy Hill.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.