Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay and, according to Pro Football Talk, he lists the Raiders as one of three teams for whom he’d like to play.

Asked about Rodgers’ interest hours before Thursday’s draft, a person close to the Raiders said the team was “weighing all options.”

If the Raiders have interest, they would have to put together a compelling offer to pry the reigning MVP and former Super Bowl champion. It would start with the 17th pick in the NFL draft, either their second pick at No. 48 or one of their third-round picks, next year’s No. 1 pick and current quarterback Derek Carr.

Even at that point, it might not be enough, given how the Packers reportedly rejected an offer for Rodgers from the 49ers that started with the third overall pick in the draft along with other players and draft assets.

For salary cap reasons, the Packers would prefer not to finalize any trade until after June 1. But the Packers and a trading partner still could make a trade for Rodgers before then.

