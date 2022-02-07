Packers hire Rich Bisaccia to oversee special teams

Rich Bisaccia was the Raiders’ interim coach this season and was credited with guiding them into the playoffs despite major off-field issues.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addresses the media during a news conference following an NFL playoff game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia will be the Packers’ special teams coach, according to multiple reports.

Bisaccia was credited with establishing stability during a turbulent season with major off-field issues and leading the Raiders into the playoffs. He had hoped to get the job full time, but the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels last week.

Bisaccia was the Raiders’ special teams coach before being elevated after Jon Gruden resigned in October.