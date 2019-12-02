Patrick Mahomes solid in Chiefs victory over Raiders

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not have made a signature dazzling play in Kansas City’s 40-9 victory over the Raiders. But he was more than effective enough to win.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sheds a tackle by Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the first half of an NFL game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not have made a signature dazzling play in Kansas City’s 40-9 victory over the Raiders. But he was more than effective to win.

Mahomes finished the day 15 of 29 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked once and his longest completion of the day was 47 yards to tight end Travis Kelce.

The Raiders came in wanting to limit the Chiefs’ big plays — and they did, as Kelce’s catch was the only play of more than 20 yards. Kansas City finished the game averaging 4.4 yards per play for 259 total yards.

But the Raiders still were unable to get off the field, as the Chiefs converted 7-of-11 third-down opportunities.

“We’ve been known kind of these last few years of scoring all these points and putting up all these numbers,” Mahomes said. “But when the defense is playing like that and getting the ball back to you, it’s about not turning the ball over and scoring points whenever you get the opportunity to.”

Kelce said the Raiders did make some changes defensively from the matchup in Week 2. But clearly, it was not enough to keep the Chiefs from scoring 40 points.

“Hats off to them for switching it up,” Kelce said. “I don’t think it was anything we weren’t ready for, we just have to go out and execute.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden credited Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the quarterback’s solid performance.

“He is something else, that guy,” Gruden said. “He makes a lot of plays when there is nothing there. He also doesn’t miss many when there are plays there to be made.”

