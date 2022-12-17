37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Raiders

Patriots QB Mac Jones shows frustration with play calling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 10:01 pm
 
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals d ...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals dur ...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Through the lens of TV, the transition Mac Jones is making to a new offensive coaching staff in his second season with the Patriots is not going well.

To understand that, all anyone has to do is watch Jones berate Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia during two recent sideline rants. Jones was upset about the direction of the game plans, which lean toward short throws rather than taking more chances downfield.

Jones addressed the outburst on his weekly New England radio appearance and wasn’t about to back down.

“I think football is an emotional sport,” he said. “I like to show my passion on the field. We’re out there to win and do everything we can to win. Sometimes we’ve just gotta put together a better performance.”

It’s a continuation of the season-long backward step Jones and the Patriots’ offense have taken during the transition from Josh McDaniels to Patricia as the coordinator and play-caller.

And it makes one wonder what version of the Patriots’ offense the Raiders will see Sunday when they host New England at Allegiant Stadium.

“They do different things each week against the opponent based on what they think gives them the best chance to win,” McDaniels said. “And it’s very challenging because what you see on tape is not necessarily what you’re going to get.”

McDaniels left the Patriots in January to take the Raiders’ head coaching job. Rather than hire a noted offensive mind to continue the development of Jones, Patriots coach Bill Belichick opted for Patricia, who had never called plays or coordinated an offense in his 17 NFL coaching seasons.

It was a curious decision. Yes, the Patriots are 7-6 and have the final spot in the seven-team AFC playoff race. But they have done it despite an offense averaging the NFL’s 18th-most points and a quarterback with the 28th-ranked QB rating.

Hence, the frustration Jones has shown. The most recent occurred Monday against the Cardinals, a game the Patriots ended up winning.

“I thought we all did a good job trying to play the next play, play the next series, and Matt did a great job,” Jones said. “He’s trying to call the game so that we can win.”

To his credit, when asked about Jones’ outburst, Patricia said: “I love it.”

Again, Jones is not backing down, regardless of how it might look.

“It’s football, right? It’s part of the game,” he said. “We’re all out there competing, and we’re trying to win and make things work. So you’ve gotta work through all the problems and solutions.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
2
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
3
Raiders report: NFL shuts down loophole on kickoffs
Raiders report: NFL shuts down loophole on kickoffs
4
Raiders still trying to eliminate mental errors
Raiders still trying to eliminate mental errors
5
Raiders’ disastrous 2020 draft class will live in infamy
Raiders’ disastrous 2020 draft class will live in infamy
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the ...
NFL Week 15 betting trends: Take Patriots, under vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The New England Patriots are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games and are on a 5-1 under run. The Raiders have gone under in five of their last seven games.

 
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
By / RJ

Real estate firm Capital Square announced Friday that it acquired the football team’s headquarters and practice facility off St. Rose Parkway near Henderson Executive Airport.