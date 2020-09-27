Patriots roll in second half, hand Raiders first loss

Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns rushing and receiving to lead the New England Patriots past the visiting Raiders.

Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns rushing and receiving to lead the New England Patriots past the visiting Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) leaps over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) as New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) blocks for him during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) dives into the end zone past Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) as New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) blocks during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) as Edelman leaps over Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) prepares to catch the football as New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) close in during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) prepares to spike the football near teammate running back Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring a touchdown during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackles by New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) during the _ quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wraps up New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) turns the corner around New England Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun (90) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) after AbramÕs intercepted a pass in the first quarter of an NFL football game with the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Patriots players do a walk through before the start of an NFL football game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden, middle, fist bumps a pair of referees during warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, talks with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, watches team warm ups with general manager Mike Mayock before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns for the New England Patriots, who took control in the third quarter Sunday and went on beat the Raiders a 36-20 loss, their first defeat of the season.

The Patriots (2-1) extended a three-point halftime to 23-10 by the end of the third quarter and never looked back against the Raiders (2-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.