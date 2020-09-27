95°F
Raiders

Patriots roll in second half, hand Raiders first loss

Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns rushing and receiving to lead the New England Patriots past the visiting Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 1:17 pm
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns for the New England Patriots, who took control in the third quarter Sunday and went on beat the Raiders a 36-20 loss, their first defeat of the season.

The Patriots (2-1) extended a three-point halftime to 23-10 by the end of the third quarter and never looked back against the Raiders (2-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

