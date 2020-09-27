Patriots roll in second half, hand Raiders first loss
Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns rushing and receiving to lead the New England Patriots past the visiting Raiders.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns for the New England Patriots, who took control in the third quarter Sunday and went on beat the Raiders a 36-20 loss, their first defeat of the season.
The Patriots (2-1) extended a three-point halftime to 23-10 by the end of the third quarter and never looked back against the Raiders (2-1).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
