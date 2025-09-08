Pete Carroll addresses injuries to Brock Bowers, Elandon Roberts

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said an extra day off this week will help injured players Brock Bowers and Elandon Roberts. The Raiders play on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll did not have an update on injured tight end Brock Bowers or linebacker Elandon Roberts on Monday, a day after his team opened the season with a victory at New England.

Bowers left the game in the second half with an injured knee, and Roberts suffered a sprained ankle.

“Those guys are tough guys,” Carroll said. “They’re going to push to get right.”

Bowers and Roberts will have an extra day to recover. The Raiders host the Chargers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium in Week 2.

“These three days are really crucial,” Carroll said. “This will really help us and give us a chance.”

Running issues

The Raiders rushed for only 56 yards, with rookie Ashton Jeanty managing 38 yards on 19 carries.

The problems were twofold, Carroll said.

First, the offensive line had trouble with communication, specifically on double teams. Second, Jeanty might have been a little too wound up for his first NFL game.

Carroll said the offensive line has things to clean up and blamed the problems on the lack of playing time together.

“We need to be more accurate with our calls in the targeting, the timing of working together, the double teams, and you when you come off double teams and go to the next level,” he said. “That takes some time. The guys haven’t played very much together in real games. These games will help us get better.”

Carroll said he thinks that calming down a bit will help Jeanty.

“He was hyped. He was jacked up,” he said. “He would tell you that he wished he had been a little more patient on some reads and things like that. That will come.”

Geno Smith’s confidence

Smith passed for 362 yards and one touchdown in his Raiders debut. The only blemish was a first-quarter interception that denied the Raiders a chance to build on their 7-0 lead.

The quarterback forced the ball to Bowers, who was tightly covered, and it was tipped and intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins.

But the interception did not keep Smith from staying aggressive. He has learned to put mistakes behind him and play his natural aggressive game.

“I think I say it all the time, I’m me,” Smith said. “That’s all I think about. I don’t think about nothing else. I’m me. I know who I am. I know what I can do. Mistakes happen. Things happen within the game. There was a tipped pass. I made the right read. Could have made a better throw. But those guys made a play on it, and the ball tipped up, guy made a play.”

The key is to keep pushing forward, Smith said.

“I’m not going to hang my head. I’m going to keep going. I just know who I am. I know what I can do on that field, so I never worry.”

That mindset helped Smith complete 13 of 15 second-half passes. He did so while playing on a tight hamstring, Carroll said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: ABC, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3½; 46½