Pete Carroll hopes to return as Raiders coach next season

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll chats with the Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before an NFL game in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

If the decision was his to make, Pete Carroll would be back in Las Vegas next season.

“Sure, of course I would,” Carroll said when asked if he wanted to return as the Raiders coach.

In fact, Carroll spoke Sunday like a coach ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work on making sure the Raiders never experience the kind of season they endured in his first season in charge.

Ever the optimist and teacher, Carroll said he believes the resiliency the Raiders showed throughout their 3-14 season will serve them well in the future.

“I imagine when we come back and put it all together again, and we get better, and we have more competition, and the roster gets harder to make,” said Carroll after the Raiders’ 14-12 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “There’s a good foundation of mentality for us to go forward,” Carroll said.

The decision is not Carroll’s to make, of course. That will be up to Raiders owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, who is the club’s football operations leader, and a front office headed by general manager John Spytek.

Should he stay?

On one hand, they may want to give Carroll one more season to help stabilize a franchise that has had two winning seasons since 2002. More likely, they will view this season as a reality check and use it as a catalyst for a full reset.

Especially after securing the first pick overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Raiders almost certainty will use the pick on a quarterback, perhaps Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Oregon’s Dante Moore. With a young quarterback and a nearly a full roster to rebuild, does it make sense to put that in the hands of a 74-year-old coach with two years left on his contract?

Or would it be more prudent to pair the young quarterback and roster reset with a younger coach who represents more longevity? Maybe an offensive-minded coach in the mold of Sean McVay, Liam Coen or Dave Canales?

That is the decision Davis, Brady and Spytek faced Sunday night.

If it’s the latter, it would mean parting ways with Carroll, either by firing him or persuading him to retire.

Carroll neither gave indications Sunday he was interested in resigning nor had any conversations with the Raiders about that.

“Nobody’s talking to me about that,” Carroll said. “I haven’t said a word to anybody.”

Tough season

A Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks and a two-time national champion at USC, Carroll has known only success over the last 24 years. His first season in Las Vegas has tested him on every level. And in the process, his players.

“The most challenging part was to maintain the mentality that we’re trying to teach and stand for when you don’t have the rewards of the wins,” Carroll said. “I don’t think I’ve ever coached this hard as I did this year. I had to.

“We had to keep coming back and keep finding ways to keep our mentality together and keep pushing it in practice and preparation when there wasn’t anything to show for it.”

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who made the game-winning 60-yard field goal to beat the Chiefs, was supportive of Carroll.

“That’s way above my pay grade, but yeah. We love Pete, and he’s been incredible to work with,” Carlson said. “I’ve been around a few different coaches, and he’s top of the list.

“Obviously, his resume speaks for himself. We just appreciate him, and it’s been a joy playing for him this season.”

