Pete Carroll refutes report that Chip Kelly was ‘botching’ play calls

Raiders coach Pete Carroll pushed back on a recent report that Chip Kelly’s time as offensive coordinator included some game-day gaffes. Kelly was fired Sunday.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll cuts with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is pushing back on a recent report that Chip Kelly’s time as offensive coordinator included some game-day gaffes.

“There is no truth to the comments about Chip and any play-calling issues,” Carroll told the Review-Journal on Thursday in a text message.

Kelly was fired Sunday after the Raiders fell to 2-9 and his offense managed to produce just 15 points per game.

Soon after his dismissal, reports surfaced indicating Kelly was botching play calls at times.

During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said: “I was told where Chip Kelly was repeatedly botching the play calls. He’s supposed to be, for instance, tagging a motion on a play so the receiver’s on the left, not the right. He forgets to say it, so Geno Smith’s going to the line of scrimmage and going ‘this doesn’t look right.’ There’s times where Chip, I was told, on several occasions called a play that was either not in the game plan or not installed at all.”

Carroll made it clear that those reports were not accurate.

Kelly was replaced on an interim basis by Greg Olson, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach. Olson, now in his third stint as the Raiders’ play caller, will make his debut Sunday when the team plays at the Los Angeles Chargers.

