Pete Carroll to hire 2 more assistant coaches for Raiders

The Raiders are hiring a wide receivers coach and running backs coach who have spent time in the NFL and college football during their careers.

Notre Dame running backs coach and run game coordinator Deland McCullough before an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

This is a 2024 photo of Chris Beatty of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Thursday, April 25, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Pete Carroll continues to build his first coaching staff with the Raiders.

The club is hiring Chris Beatty as its wide receivers coach and Deland McCullough as its running backs coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Beatty, 51, was the Chicago Bears’ wide receivers coach and interim offensive coordinator last season. Before Chicago, he spent three seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers’ wide receivers coach.

Beatty’s coaching career began in 1998 and includes stops at Wisconsin, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland.

McCullough, 52, spent the past three seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Notre Dame. He also has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, USC and Indiana during a coaching career that began in 2000.

