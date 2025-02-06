Pete Carroll to hire 2 more assistant coaches for Raiders
The Raiders are hiring a wide receivers coach and running backs coach who have spent time in the NFL and college football during their careers.
Pete Carroll continues to build his first coaching staff with the Raiders.
The club is hiring Chris Beatty as its wide receivers coach and Deland McCullough as its running backs coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Beatty, 51, was the Chicago Bears’ wide receivers coach and interim offensive coordinator last season. Before Chicago, he spent three seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers’ wide receivers coach.
Beatty’s coaching career began in 1998 and includes stops at Wisconsin, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland.
McCullough, 52, spent the past three seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Notre Dame. He also has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, USC and Indiana during a coaching career that began in 2000.
