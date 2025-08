The Raiders were back at work Tuesday at training camp at their Henderson practice facility. Coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media after practice.

Let the arguing begin: RJ unveils Raiders’ All-Quarter Century team

Family ties push Raiders corner in battle for starting role

Raiders trade young cornerback to Eagles for defensive lineman

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses the media following Practice 11 of Raiders training camp. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders were back at work Tuesday for training camp at their Henderson practice facility.

Coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media after practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.