Peterman expects Zay Jones to make immediate impact with Raiders

QB Nathan Peterman played with new Raiders WR Zay Jones with the Bills and feels he can bring plenty to the Raiders’ offense.

Buffalo Bills' Zay Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019., in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — After the Raiders acquired receiver Zay Jones, injured quarterback Nate Peterman told the coaching staff his old teammate would only need a few days to learn the playbook.

He may have underestimated him.

“I told the coaches when he got here on a Monday that he’d have the offense down by Friday,” said Peterman, who with Jones was part of the 2017 Bills draft class. “I think he had most of it down by Thursday.”

Peterman signed with the Raiders late last season after being released by the Bills. He is on injured reserve. Jones was acquired in a trade last week.

Peterman is happy to be reunited with his old friend.

“First of all, he brings a great presence, just with the type of guy he is,” said the quarterback, who injured his elbow late in the preseason. “Then on the field he brings speed, he brings quickness and he’s such a smooth route-runner. He brings a lot of good stuff for us.”

A second-round pick, Jones had 90 catches for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns in two-plus seasons with the Bills. But he struggled with inconsistency, particularly during a rookie season in which he played through a shoulder injury.

He appeared to fall out of favor with the coaching staff this year before he was shipped to Oakland.

“I’m not sure what happened there, but I think this is going to be great for him to get a fresh start with a talented team around him,” said Peterman, who threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jones last season in a loss to the Texans. “I told him that right away. I’m excited for him.”

Grant signs with Packers

Heading into Sunday’s game in Green Bay, former Raiders receiver Ryan Grant has signed with the Packers.

Grant played the first two games of the season for the Raiders. He caught three passes for 16 yards in the season-opening victory over the Broncos. But the next week, Grant caught one pass on five targets for -2 yards.

The Raiders released Grant on Sept. 25 after deactivating him Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

On a conference call with Raiders media, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said he wouldn’t necessarily be picking Grant’s brain much this week for information on the Raiders, calling the concept “overrated.”

Raiders work out Blount

According to a report from ESPN, the Raiders worked out a pair of running backs on Wednesday: LeGarrette Blount and Bo Scarborough.

A nine-year veteran, Blount was a key member of the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles that won Super Bowl LII. He led the league with 18 touchdowns while playing for the Patriots in 2016 and spent the 2018 season with the Lions.

Scarborough played on two national championship teams at Alabama. He spent time with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Seahawks in 2018.

Injury report

The Raiders had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday, with a few notable players out.

Right tackle Trent Brown, who on Wednesday denied the allegations of domestic violence levied against him in civil court, did not practice with a calf injury. Coach Jon Gruden said Brown suffered the injury during Monday’s practice. As of now, Brown’s potential availability for Sunday is unclear.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams also did not practice with a foot injury. Gruden said Williams is suffering from plantar fasciitis, which has not kept him off the field since the Raiders’ Week 4 victory over the Colts.

Right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity, a good sign for his potential return to action after missing the entire season to this point.

Wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (ankle) was also limited, as was slot corner Lamarcus Joyner (groin).

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.