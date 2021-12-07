Players embrace NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ fundraising initiative

The NFL sponsored the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” event Sunday for the first of two weekends.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wears his My Cause My Cleats before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wears his My Cause My Cleats before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A My Cause My Cleats sign before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Washington Football Team center Tyler Larsen (69) with My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) with My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The event allows players to show off their philanthropic interests by having their cleats painted to honor charities.

Review-Journal photographer Heidi Fang and two other Associated Press photographers were able to capture the specially painted cleats of various players before the Raiders took on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.