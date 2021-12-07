Players embrace NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ fundraising initiative
The NFL sponsored the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” event Sunday for the first of two weekends.
The NFL sponsored the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” event Sunday for the first of two weekends.
The event allows players to show off their philanthropic interests by having their cleats painted to honor charities.
Review-Journal photographer Heidi Fang and two other Associated Press photographers were able to capture the specially painted cleats of various players before the Raiders took on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.