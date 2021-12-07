55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Players embrace NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ fundraising initiative

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 12:57 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats on the sideline during the se ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter o ...
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of ...
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign before an NF ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears his My Cause My Cleats during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wears his My Cause My Cleats before an NFL football game again ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wears his My Cause My Cleats before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wears his My Cause My Cleats before an NFL football game again ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wears his My Cause My Cleats before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A My Cause My Cleats sign before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Was ...
A My Cause My Cleats sign before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Washington Football Team center Tyler Larsen (69) with My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL f ...
Washington Football Team center Tyler Larsen (69) with My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) with My Cause My Cleats shoes before ...
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) with My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NF ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL foo ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears My Cause My Cleats shoes before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 

The NFL sponsored the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” event Sunday for the first of two weekends.

The event allows players to show off their philanthropic interests by having their cleats painted to honor charities.

Review-Journal photographer Heidi Fang and two other Associated Press photographers were able to capture the specially painted cleats of various players before the Raiders took on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Josh Jacobs expresses frustrations to Raiders teammates
Josh Jacobs expresses frustrations to Raiders teammates
2
Graney: Dabo Swinney sighting only exciting part of Raiders’ brutal loss
Graney: Dabo Swinney sighting only exciting part of Raiders’ brutal loss
3
Kenyan Drake urges NFL to crack down on dangerous tackle
Kenyan Drake urges NFL to crack down on dangerous tackle
4
Raiders report: Injury status updates on Waller and Drake
Raiders report: Injury status updates on Waller and Drake
5
Raiders first-quarter numbers tell a sobering tale
Raiders first-quarter numbers tell a sobering tale
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST