Police investigate alleged battery of player at Allegiant

Las Vegas police are investigating battery allegations involving a spectator striking a professional football player Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Metropolitan Police Department policy doesn’t allow them to identify victims, but a video surfaced online Sunday night involving Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The video shows a fan standing in the Wynn Field Club at the stadium striking Murray in the face with an open hand, as the star player celebrated the Cardinals’ overtime win against the Raiders with fans in the club area. Wynn Field Club is located in the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium, with fans able to stand at an about 4-foot-tall wall located directly behind the north end zone.

Metro Police said a crime report was filed and the incident is being investigated. Police do not yet know the identity of the suspect.

The more than 10,000 square-foot space brings the Las Vegas nightlife to the stadium, offering table reservations, bottle service and DJ performances. The area has become a popular place for players to celebrate with fans after big plays or wins.

The club has its own dedicated entrances from outside the stadium, with fans able to attend by making a table reservation or paying the standing room only admission. The standing-room-only ticket for the Raiders’ next home game against the Broncos is priced at $500.

