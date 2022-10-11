Police report filed against Davante Adams; McDaniels weighs in

The photographer who Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed to the ground after Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs has filed a police report.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams responds to questions at a news conference following the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man that Davante Adams pushed to the ground on Monday night has filed a police report against the Raiders’ wide receiver.

Television cameras caught a frustrated Adams pushing a man to the ground as Adams left the field at Arrowhead Stadium following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the man is a photographer who was working Monday night’s game. Upon being pushed to the ground, he made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment for what the police described as injuries that are “preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

The incident will be investigated by the Kansas City police. Upon completing the investigation, the police will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any charges.

An NFL spokesman said Tuesday the incident is under review by the league.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, asked about the Adams incident on Monday, said, “I’m aware of what I’m aware of at this point, which honestly isn’t too too much.”

McDaniels said he was aware of the basics of what occurred between Adams and the photographer and said he has spoken to Adams about it.

He also said he supports Adams “wholeheartedly as a person and a human being. He’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well-aware of that. But I know the person and I don’t think there was any intent behind it on his part.”

McDaniels said the Raiders will cooperate fully with the NFL investigation of the incident. “Whatever they ask of us and whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly where we are at this moment, but we’re kind of wait-and-see at this point.”

After the Monday night game, Adams began his postgame talk with the media by issuing an apology.

“I want to say sorry for that,” he said. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me.”

Adams explained that as he was leaving the field, someone ran directly into his path and the two bumped into each other. Adams reacted by pushing him to the ground.

“Shouldn’t have responded that way,” Adams said. “But that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill contributed to this report.

