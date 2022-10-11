Police report filed against Raiders WR Davante Adams

The photographer who Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed to the ground after Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs has filed a police report.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams responds to questions at a news conference following the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man that Davante Adams pushed to the ground on Monday night has filed a police report against the Raiders’ wide receiver.

Television cameras caught a frustrated Adams pushing a man to the ground as Adams left the field at Arrowhead Stadium following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the man is a photographer who was working Monday night’s game. Upon being pushed to the ground, he made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment for what the police described as injuries that are “preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

The incident will be investigated by the Kansas City police. Upon completing the investigation, the police will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any charges.

An NFL spokesman said Tuesday the incident is under review by the league.

Adams began his postgame talk with the media by issuing an apology.

“I want to say sorry for that,” Adams said. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me.”

Adams explained that as he was leaving the field, someone ran directly into his path and the two bumped into each other. Adams reacted by pushing him to the ground.

“Shouldn’t have responded that way,” Adams said. “But that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

