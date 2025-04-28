Popular former Raider making NFL comeback

The player sat out the 2024 season after spending his first five seasons with the Raiders, including a Pro Bowl appearance.

Raiders send message by waiting to draft QB — this is Geno Smith’s job

Grades for all 11 players drafted by the Raiders

3 takeaways from Raiders’ first draft class under new regime

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs a route during thefirst half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is returning to the NFL.

It won’t be in Las Vegas.

Renfrow agreed to a contract Sunday with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced.

The 29-year-old South Carolina native and Clemson alum was released by the Raiders following a disappointing 2023 campaign and did not play in the league last season.

He has been attempting to land a new contract and worked out for the Raiders last month, though the front office and coaching staff are almost entirely different from when he was last with the organization.

“We were just visiting and checking in on him,” general manager John Spytek said at the annual league meeting in Florida. “I’ll just say he’s in a really good spot now where he wants to continue his career. We would be remiss if we didn’t think about it.”

Instead, he will try to make the Panthers’ roster.

Renfrow, a fifth-round pick in the Raiders’ final season in Oakland in 2019, caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns with the team.

His most productive season came in 2021 when he had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and made the Pro Bowl.

Renfrow went on injured reserve for a concussion the following year and only played in 10 games before being limited to 25 catches in 2023.

He was released after the season with a year remaining on a $32 million extension.

Renfrow posted March 5 on social media in response to a report he had decided to retire that he had been working out for two months in hopes of returning to the league for the 2025 season.

Signing with Carolina brings him closer to home and about two hours from Clemson, where he won two national championships and had the game-winning catch in a title game victory over Alabama.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.