Position breakdown for Colts-Raiders game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs out of the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford (95) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, right, sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders (1-2) visit Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) at 10 a.m. Sunday. Here is a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

The Colts tumbled from relevancy when Andrew Luck missed the 2017 season, but that hasn’t been the case this season following his stunning retirement. Jacoby Brissett has been a major reason. He’s far more comfortable with the system, and the Colts have built a good team around him. It has shown up on the stat sheet, as Brissett has a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Derek Carr continues to face questions about why he won’t push the ball downfield, as his depth-of-target sits at 6.7 yards, fourth lowest in the NFL.

Advantage: Colts

Running backs

Marlon Mack has emerged as an elite running back, ranking third in the NFL and first in the AFC in rushing. He rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns last season against the Raiders. Josh Jacobs continues to show positive signs, but was limited last week by illness and game script.

Advantage: Colts

Receivers

Deon Cain and Parris Campbell are expected to replace T.Y. Hilton, who is doubtful with a quadriceps injury. The two have combined to catch eight passes in their careers. Zach Pascal will be the go-to guy on the outside, with tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle expected to pick up most of the extra targets. The Raiders still need to find a complementary option to Tyrell Williams on the outside, but Darren Waller continues to excel over the middle.

Advantage: Raiders

Offensive line

The Colts have built one of the NFL’s best lines, by pass or run blocking. The Raiders are getting closer to the line they envisioned but still are missing Gabe Jackson. Richie Incognito’s return gave them a boost, but Trent Brown doesn’t appear to be 100 percent.

Advantage: Colts

Defensive line

Much of the optimism about the unit’s improvement from last season might have diminished after the Raiders were gashed by the Vikings last week. The interior unit has been pretty good, with P.J. Hall and Johnathan Hankins standing out. The Raiders need someone besides Benson Mayowa to step up on the outside, as Arden Key, Josh Mauro and Clelin Ferrell have struggled. Justin Hutson has been outstanding for Indianapolis.

Advantage: Colts

Linebackers

The Colts’ Darius Leonard, the 2018 NFL rookie of the year and an All-Pro first-team selection, will miss the game because of a concussion. The Raiders also have injury concerns at the position, but it looks as if defensive captain Vontaze Burfict will play.

Advantage: Raiders

Secondary

Nobody in the Raiders’ defensive backfield has played particularly well, especially since Johnathan Abram suffered a season-ending injury in the first game. The Colts have been pedestrian, but that’s enough to get the nod, even without safety Malik Hooker, who won’t play because of a knee injury. Safety Clayton Geathers probably is Indianapolis’ weak link.

Advantage: Colts

Special teams

The Raiders continue to be solid in the kicking game despite Daniel Carlson’s rare miss last week in Minnesota. Football Outsiders has the Colts’ special teams units ranked last in the league, and Adam Vinatieri is on his last legs.

Advantage: Raiders

Intangibles

The Raiders have lost two straight and probably will be underdogs in all four games of the road trip, but there is a glimmer of hope in the injury report. The Colts will be without their best defensive player and most likely their best offensive player.

Advantage: Raiders

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.