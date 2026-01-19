Potential Las Vegas Raiders’ draft targets to watch in national championship game

Las Vegas Raiders fans will no doubt have their eyes on Indiana star quarterback Fernando Mendoza when his Hoosiers play Miami on Monday, but several other players from the game could also be on the draft radar.

Raiders could get their own ‘Fernandomania’ with No. 1 pick

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) carries against Oregon during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks during media day ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. The game will be played on Monday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The eyes of Las Vegas Raiders fans undoubtedly will be on Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza when the Hoosiers take the field against Miami for Monday night’s national championship game.

Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, is the presumed No. 1 pick in the draft and the belle of the ball for a Raiders fan base desperate for a franchise quarterback.

The nation will get one more chance to watch him play college football Monday.

But he’s not the only potential draft prospect on the field.

The Raiders have 10 selections and plenty of holes to fill. Perhaps even a coach to keep an eye on.

Here are players their scouts and executives will be watching Monday:

Mendoza, QB, Indiana

While he’s not the most gifted prospect to come along, he makes up for any deficiencies with his leadership abilities and mastery of the Hoosiers offense. Mendoza had a great season, but has been even better in the playoffs with more touchdowns than incompletions in the postseason. He is a big favorite to be selected by the Raiders with the top pick.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

A potential top-five pick, he has started every game in his career with the Hurricanes at right tackle and has allowed just one sack in the last two seasons. He’s a freak athlete despite being 6 feet 6 inches and 315 pounds. The best tackle prospect in the draft.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Another potential top-five pick. Like Mendoza, he played well all season and then found another gear in the playoffs. Bain has been dominant for a Hurricanes defense that has been overwhelming at times. Pay attention to his first step off the line, which is exceptional.

Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

He’s a dominant force at left tackle who was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Smith has a strength that is magnified by the ruthless aggression with which he plays the game.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

While he’s clearly been overshadowed by Bain on the Hurricanes defense, Mesidor is more than capable of wreaking havoc on his own. He is talented and productive, though there are some concerns about his injury history and age as he will be 25 by draft day.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Beck hasn’t broken the matrix like Mendoza has over the playoffs, but he has shown that he can win important games for his team and come through in key situations. He’s got all the tools. There are just occasions he hasn’t been able to harness all of them at the same time.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper is a big-time playmaker who not only has excellent hands and often hauls in contested catches, but he is an elite runner once he’s in possession of the ball.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Sarratt would be a slam dunk top-half-of-the-first-round pick if he were just a bit faster. His production, hands and ability to find openings in the defense are tremendous.

Tyrique Tucker, DT, Indiana

A special talent as a pass rusher from the inside, he’s a bit undersized and can get pushed around at times in the run game. Still, he can be a difference-maker at the next level in passing situations.

D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

A pure speedster with plus athleticism, he will need to find the right scheme at the next level to fit his traits. His lack of size and a tendency to be too aggressive could affect his draft stock.

