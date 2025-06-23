Predicting how the Raiders’ rookie skill players will fare this season

The Raiders invested five draft picks on skill players, including Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at sixth overall. Some of them could contribute immediately.

Raider quarterback Cam Miller goes through a drill during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Tommy Mellott (19) catches the ball during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive line Laki Tasi (79) and wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr. (10) warm up during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs with the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty goes through a drill during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders invested seven draft picks on offensive players, including Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at sixth overall.

Jeanty will be a featured component of the team’s attack, primarily as a ball carrier but also as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s expected to make an immediate impact and is favored at local sportsbooks to be named offensive rookie of the year.

What else could be in store for the five rookie skill players? Here are projections for all of them.

Ashton Jeanty, running back

What they are saying: “Ashton is as talented a back as a young guy coming in the league that I’ve seen. He’s really special. His ability to sustain runs after contact and his contact balance is a really rare quality.” — Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

The lowdown: The Raiders did not draft Jeanty at No. 6 to ease him into the fray. The club will lean into his playmaking ability as quickly as possible. Ideally, the Raiders will get 20 to 22 touches a game from Jeanty.

The prediction: 289 carries, 1,329 yards, 11 touchdowns. 70 targets, 55 catches, 496 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Jack Bech, wide receiver

What they are saying: “He can do everything. He’s played outside and played inside. He’s been a possession guy at times. He’s really a catch and run guy. He’s really physical, he’s tough as you get as a receiver. He’ll block like crazy.” — Coach Pete Carroll

The lowdown: With tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers the featured players in the passing game, the club does not need Bech to be a dominant force immediately. They need him to slot alongside Bowers and Meyers, take advantage of the attention defenses put on them and make the most of his touches.

The prediction: 75 targets, 61 catches, 648 yards, 5 touchdowns.

Dont’e Thornton, wide receiver

What they are saying: “I didn’t know much about him coming out, but now that he’s here, just seeing the different parts of his game, he’s not just a guy that can run fast. He’s got some real receiver capabilities to him. I’m excited to kind of help groom him and help push him along and just see what he could do on the field when the pads come on.” — Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

The lowdown: At 6 feet, 5 inches tall with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash, Thornton is a unique blend of size and speed. The Raiders tapped into both during organized team activities and minicamp, and he was getting situational reps with the first team by the end of the offseason program. It was a mild surprise considering the learning curve Thornton faces after playing in Tennessee’s limited offense in college. He could be in line to contribute earlier than expected.

The prediction: 65 targets, 47 catches, 589 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Tommy Mellott, wide receiver

What they are saying: “I would say we view him as a receiver that’s going to have a lot of value in the kicking game, potentially as a returner, as a cover player, maybe play some quarterback, too. We’re looking really as an athlete/receiver, but he’s a unique guy.” — Scouting director Brandon Yeargan

The lowdown: Mellott played quarterback in college, so he faces a learning curve making the transition to wide receiver. For comparison sake, think former Patriots great Julian Edelman, a college quarterback at Kent State who developed into a dangerous NFL receiver. Mellott should see plenty of action on special teams early as he develops at receiver.

The prediction: 31 targets, 18 catches, 198 yards. Punt return: 32 returns, 289 yards. Kick returns: 12 returns for 295 yards.

Cam Miller, quarterback

What they are saying: “He’s really competitive, very tough, very athletic. I think when you watch the tape and when you get to meet the guy, he’s got some unique qualities in terms of leadership and football character.” — Scouting director Brandon Yeargan

The lowdown: The plan is for Miller to use this year as a redshirt season while getting acclimated to playing quarterback in the NFL.

The prediction: N/A.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.