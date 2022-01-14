43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Predicting player props for Bengals-Raiders on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2022 - 6:08 am
 
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown with center Andre James (68) ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown with center Andre James (68) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 18 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 3-2 (47-37-1)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (45-39-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 4-1 (42-42-1)

Ed Graney 3-2 (42-42-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (39-45-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 251.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The return of Darren Waller, coupled with the re-emergence of Josh Jacobs, will help unleash the pass game.

Ed Graney: Under It’s cold and he doesn’t like that.

Adam Hill: Under A playoff game in frigid temperatures is a good opportunity for the Raiders to rely on their resurgent ground game.

Sam Gordon: Under He’s more than capable, but inclement weather could play a role. And the Raiders have found a balance offensively with Josh Jacobs running the ball.

Heidi Fang: Under He could find the big plays difficult to come by in what is expected to be inclement weather.

Josh Jacobs rushing plus receiving yards O/U: 87.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Jacobs is back to being a big-time weapon for the Raiders.

Ed Graney: Over It’s cold and he will see the ball a lot.

Adam Hill: Over Jacobs keeps saying he’s a closer. Here’s another chance to prove it.

Sam Gordon: Over — He’s been a focal point offensively in the last month or so.

Heidi Fang: Over He will take on an expanded role if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Hunter Renfrow receiving yards O/U: 54.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Bengals will be determined to taking him out of the equation, so expect the ball to go elsewhere.

Ed Graney: Under With another week of Darren Waller comes fewer targets for the team’s best wide receiver

Adam Hill: Over There’s not likely to be many opportunities downfield, so Renfrow and Waller should be targeted often.

Sam Gordon: Over He could thrive against a defense that’s vulnerable at the second level.

Heidi Fang: Over Even if Waller heats up, there’s no denying the chemistry between Renfrow and Carr.

Joe Burrow passing yards O/U: 259.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Bengals are going to let Joe cook.

Ed Graney: Under The way Joe Mixon ran against these guys last time, why change the formula?

Adam Hill: Under The passing game has been explosive down the stretch, but Mixon got 30 carries against the Raiders in a regular-season win. No reason to mess with success.

Sam Gordon: Over No stage seems too big for the second-year standout.

Heidi Fang: Under Even with his many weapons, I think this war is waged on the ground.

Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards O/U: 67.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The key for the Raiders is making sure no one else goes off for the Bengals.

Ed Graney: Under Could be a repeat of the game at Allegiant Stadium. Even though he did win me a fantasy league.

Adam Hill: Under He was held to three catches for 32 yards in the first meeting and will have plenty of attention from Gus Bradley’s defense.

Sam Gordon: Under The Raiders kept him in check the first time around. But Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd also present viable receiving threats.

Heidi Fang: Over He’s been hit and miss lately, but I think he can manage 75 yards in this outing.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
2
Raiders report: Linebacker not ready to return for playoff game
Raiders report: Linebacker not ready to return for playoff game
3
Raiders fans have questions about Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr
Raiders fans have questions about Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr
4
Bengals look to break Curse of Bo Jackson against Raiders
Bengals look to break Curse of Bo Jackson against Raiders
5
Graney: Bisaccia different, but is he better than Gruden?
Graney: Bisaccia different, but is he better than Gruden?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Actor, comedian and singer Wayne Brady poses for a portrait at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The versatile Wayne Brady offers up his comedic skills, and Majestic Repertory Theatre’s new spin on a classic 1996 horror flick lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

 
Vegas Nation Blitz — The Playoff Edition
RJ

Host Heidi Fang and the Vegas Nation team take a look at how the Raiders snagged the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.