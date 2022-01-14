Predicting player props for Bengals-Raiders on Saturday
The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.
Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff:
Week 18 records
(Season record in parentheses)
Adam Hill 3-2 (47-37-1)
Sam Gordon 2-3 (45-39-1)
Vincent Bonsignore 4-1 (42-42-1)
Ed Graney 3-2 (42-42-1)
Heidi Fang 2-3 (39-45-1)
This week’s picks
Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 251.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The return of Darren Waller, coupled with the re-emergence of Josh Jacobs, will help unleash the pass game.
■ Ed Graney: Under — It’s cold and he doesn’t like that.
■ Adam Hill: Under — A playoff game in frigid temperatures is a good opportunity for the Raiders to rely on their resurgent ground game.
■ Sam Gordon: Under — He’s more than capable, but inclement weather could play a role. And the Raiders have found a balance offensively with Josh Jacobs running the ball.
■ Heidi Fang: Under — He could find the big plays difficult to come by in what is expected to be inclement weather.
Josh Jacobs rushing plus receiving yards O/U: 87.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Jacobs is back to being a big-time weapon for the Raiders.
■ Ed Graney: Over — It’s cold and he will see the ball a lot.
■ Adam Hill: Over — Jacobs keeps saying he’s a closer. Here’s another chance to prove it.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s been a focal point offensively in the last month or so.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — He will take on an expanded role if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Hunter Renfrow receiving yards O/U: 54.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Bengals will be determined to taking him out of the equation, so expect the ball to go elsewhere.
■ Ed Graney: Under — With another week of Darren Waller comes fewer targets for the team’s best wide receiver
■ Adam Hill: Over — There’s not likely to be many opportunities downfield, so Renfrow and Waller should be targeted often.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — He could thrive against a defense that’s vulnerable at the second level.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Even if Waller heats up, there’s no denying the chemistry between Renfrow and Carr.
Joe Burrow passing yards O/U: 259.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Bengals are going to let Joe cook.
■ Ed Graney: Under —The way Joe Mixon ran against these guys last time, why change the formula?
■ Adam Hill: Under — The passing game has been explosive down the stretch, but Mixon got 30 carries against the Raiders in a regular-season win. No reason to mess with success.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — No stage seems too big for the second-year standout.
■ Heidi Fang: Under — Even with his many weapons, I think this war is waged on the ground.
Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards O/U: 67.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The key for the Raiders is making sure no one else goes off for the Bengals.
■ Ed Graney: Under — Could be a repeat of the game at Allegiant Stadium. Even though he did win me a fantasy league.
■ Adam Hill: Under — He was held to three catches for 32 yards in the first meeting and will have plenty of attention from Gus Bradley’s defense.
■ Sam Gordon: Under — The Raiders kept him in check the first time around. But Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd also present viable receiving threats.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — He’s been hit and miss lately, but I think he can manage 75 yards in this outing.