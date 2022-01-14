Predicting player props for Bengals-Raiders on Saturday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown with center Andre James (68) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 18 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 3-2 (47-37-1)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (45-39-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 4-1 (42-42-1)

Ed Graney 3-2 (42-42-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (39-45-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 251.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The return of Darren Waller, coupled with the re-emergence of Josh Jacobs, will help unleash the pass game.

■ Ed Graney: Under — It’s cold and he doesn’t like that.

■ Adam Hill: Under — A playoff game in frigid temperatures is a good opportunity for the Raiders to rely on their resurgent ground game.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — He’s more than capable, but inclement weather could play a role. And the Raiders have found a balance offensively with Josh Jacobs running the ball.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — He could find the big plays difficult to come by in what is expected to be inclement weather.

Josh Jacobs rushing plus receiving yards O/U: 87.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Jacobs is back to being a big-time weapon for the Raiders.

■ Ed Graney: Over — It’s cold and he will see the ball a lot.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Jacobs keeps saying he’s a closer. Here’s another chance to prove it.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s been a focal point offensively in the last month or so.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — He will take on an expanded role if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Hunter Renfrow receiving yards O/U: 54.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Bengals will be determined to taking him out of the equation, so expect the ball to go elsewhere.

■ Ed Graney: Under — With another week of Darren Waller comes fewer targets for the team’s best wide receiver

■ Adam Hill: Over — There’s not likely to be many opportunities downfield, so Renfrow and Waller should be targeted often.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He could thrive against a defense that’s vulnerable at the second level.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Even if Waller heats up, there’s no denying the chemistry between Renfrow and Carr.

Joe Burrow passing yards O/U: 259.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Bengals are going to let Joe cook.

■ Ed Graney: Under —The way Joe Mixon ran against these guys last time, why change the formula?

■ Adam Hill: Under — The passing game has been explosive down the stretch, but Mixon got 30 carries against the Raiders in a regular-season win. No reason to mess with success.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — No stage seems too big for the second-year standout.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — Even with his many weapons, I think this war is waged on the ground.

Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards O/U: 67.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The key for the Raiders is making sure no one else goes off for the Bengals.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Could be a repeat of the game at Allegiant Stadium. Even though he did win me a fantasy league.

■ Adam Hill: Under — He was held to three catches for 32 yards in the first meeting and will have plenty of attention from Gus Bradley’s defense.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The Raiders kept him in check the first time around. But Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd also present viable receiving threats.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — He’s been hit and miss lately, but I think he can manage 75 yards in this outing.