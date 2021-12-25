58°F
Predicting player props for Broncos-Raiders on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2021 - 11:00 am
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play on the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a look at selected proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 15 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 1-4 (38-31-1)

Sam Gordon 0-5 (38-31-1)

Ed Graney 1-4 (34-35-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (33-36-1)

Heidi Fang 1-4 33-36-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 252.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Raiders need a breakout passing game.

Ed Graney: Under I’m so wrong on this one.

Adam Hill: Over Carr and the Raiders’ offense have dominated the Broncos defense lately.

Sam Gordon: Over Carr diced up the Broncos in the last meeting.

Heidi Fang: Over I think Carr gets back to slinging it this week.

Derek Carr interceptions O/U: 0.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Broncos will get one, at least.

Ed Graney: Over Only when throwing it deep when he shouldn’t.

Adam Hill: Over This could be a wild game that leads to taking some chances.

Sam Gordon: Over Picks in six of his last eight games.

Heidi Fang: OverOne interception seems likely to happen.

Josh Jacobs combined rushing and receiving yards O/U: 81.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over He has some juice left for sure.

Ed Graney: Under He runs the ball?

Adam Hill: OverHe has been very involved in the passing game since Kenyan Drake went down.

Sam Gordon: OverTopped this mark in three of his last four games.

Heidi Fang: Under At most, he’ll see 15 carries.

Drew Lock passing yards O/U: 207.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under Just don’t see it from Lock.

Ed Graney: Over I’m close to starting at cornerback for the Raiders.

Adam Hill: Over Lock is a gunslinger and the Raiders’ secondary is in shambles.

Sam Gordon: Over Banged up secondary paves the way for some opportunity.

Heidi Fang: Over Just barely. Maybe he gets to 210.

Jerry Jeudy receptions O/U: 3.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over But not by much.

Ed Graney: Over Off about 8-9 targets.

Adam Hill: Over Teddy Bridgewater throws to backs and tight ends. Lock throws to receivers.

Sam Gordon: Over He’s due.

Heidi Fang: Over I see him getting a total of 5 to 6 targets.

