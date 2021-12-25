Predicting player props for Broncos-Raiders on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play on the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a look at selected proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 15 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 1-4 (38-31-1)

Sam Gordon 0-5 (38-31-1)

Ed Graney 1-4 (34-35-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (33-36-1)

Heidi Fang 1-4 33-36-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 252.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders need a breakout passing game.

■ Ed Graney: Under — I’m so wrong on this one.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Carr and the Raiders’ offense have dominated the Broncos defense lately.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Carr diced up the Broncos in the last meeting.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think Carr gets back to slinging it this week.

Derek Carr interceptions O/U: 0.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Broncos will get one, at least.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Only when throwing it deep when he shouldn’t.

■ Adam Hill: Over — This could be a wild game that leads to taking some chances.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Picks in six of his last eight games.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — One interception seems likely to happen.

Josh Jacobs combined rushing and receiving yards O/U: 81.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He has some juice left for sure.

■ Ed Graney: Under — He runs the ball?

■ Adam Hill: Over — He has been very involved in the passing game since Kenyan Drake went down.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Topped this mark in three of his last four games.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — At most, he’ll see 15 carries.

Drew Lock passing yards O/U: 207.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Just don’t see it from Lock.

■ Ed Graney: Over — I’m close to starting at cornerback for the Raiders.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Lock is a gunslinger and the Raiders’ secondary is in shambles.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Banged up secondary paves the way for some opportunity.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Just barely. Maybe he gets to 210.

Jerry Jeudy receptions O/U: 3.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — But not by much.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Off about 8-9 targets.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Teddy Bridgewater throws to backs and tight ends. Lock throws to receivers.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s due.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I see him getting a total of 5 to 6 targets.