Predicting player props for Broncos-Raiders on Sunday
The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.
Here’s a look at selected proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:
Week 15 records
(Season record in parentheses)
Adam Hill 1-4 (38-31-1)
Sam Gordon 0-5 (38-31-1)
Ed Graney 1-4 (34-35-1)
Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (33-36-1)
Heidi Fang 1-4 33-36-1)
This week’s picks
Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 252.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders need a breakout passing game.
■ Ed Graney: Under — I’m so wrong on this one.
■ Adam Hill: Over — Carr and the Raiders’ offense have dominated the Broncos defense lately.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Carr diced up the Broncos in the last meeting.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think Carr gets back to slinging it this week.
Derek Carr interceptions O/U: 0.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Broncos will get one, at least.
■ Ed Graney: Over — Only when throwing it deep when he shouldn’t.
■ Adam Hill: Over — This could be a wild game that leads to taking some chances.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Picks in six of his last eight games.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — One interception seems likely to happen.
Josh Jacobs combined rushing and receiving yards O/U: 81.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He has some juice left for sure.
■ Ed Graney: Under — He runs the ball?
■ Adam Hill: Over — He has been very involved in the passing game since Kenyan Drake went down.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Topped this mark in three of his last four games.
■ Heidi Fang: Under — At most, he’ll see 15 carries.
Drew Lock passing yards O/U: 207.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Just don’t see it from Lock.
■ Ed Graney: Over — I’m close to starting at cornerback for the Raiders.
■ Adam Hill: Over — Lock is a gunslinger and the Raiders’ secondary is in shambles.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Banged up secondary paves the way for some opportunity.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Just barely. Maybe he gets to 210.
Jerry Jeudy receptions O/U: 3.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — But not by much.
■ Ed Graney: Over — Off about 8-9 targets.
■ Adam Hill: Over — Teddy Bridgewater throws to backs and tight ends. Lock throws to receivers.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s due.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — I see him getting a total of 5 to 6 targets.