Predicting player props for Cowboys-Raiders on Thursday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders’ games.

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Thursday’s game between the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 11 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (33-16-1)

Adam Hill 4-1 (28-21-1)

Ed Graney 3-2 (28-21-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (25-24-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (25-24-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 268.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders are going to have to let it fly this week.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Hasn’t reached number in two straight weeks.

■ Adam Hill: Over — If the Raiders fall behind early, expect him to just start chucking the ball all over the field in the second half.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Dallas has a stout defense and the Raiders’ offense is in disarray.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — The Cowboys’ secondary features Trevon Diggs. Enough said.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 44.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Run game issues continue.

■ Ed Graney: Under — But not by much.

■ Adam Hill: Over — The market may have finally fallen enough on Jacobs to make this a buy price.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The third-year back has not been a factor this season.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — He just hasn’t been able to break loose this season.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 70.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Might be the only path to a win.

■ Ed Graney: Over — But not by much (again).

■ Adam Hill: Under — On a short week and after his performance against the Bengals, Waller’s name must have been said a thousand times in Cowboys defensive meetings the last three days.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The Raiders finally involved him their passing game on Sunday against Cincinnati.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — He will likely be the bright spot on this team once again.

Dak Prescott passing yards O/U: 258.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Cowboys will be down some weapons.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Down his two best wide receivers.

■ Adam Hill: Over — This game is about more than just a win for the Cowboys, who need to get their passing offense clicking for the stretch run

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Expecting the Cowboys to pound the rock against the Raiders’ leaky run defense.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Expecting him to be on track for a 300-yard game.

Ezekiel Elliott touchdowns O/U: 0.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He gets at least one.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Kettle Bell score.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Would it even be a Thanksgiving Day without his trademark “Feed me” gesture?

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Zeke eats on Thanksgiving.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — The Raiders’ porous run defense will allow him to cash in.