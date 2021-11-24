50°F
Raiders

Predicting player props for Cowboys-Raiders on Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2021 - 4:56 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awu ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Thursday’s game between the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 11 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (33-16-1)

Adam Hill 4-1 (28-21-1)

Ed Graney 3-2 (28-21-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (25-24-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (25-24-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 268.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverThe Raiders are going to have to let it fly this week.

Ed Graney: Under Hasn’t reached number in two straight weeks.

Adam Hill: Over If the Raiders fall behind early, expect him to just start chucking the ball all over the field in the second half.

Sam Gordon: Under Dallas has a stout defense and the Raiders’ offense is in disarray.

Heidi Fang: Under  The Cowboys’ secondary features Trevon Diggs. Enough said.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 44.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderRun game issues continue.

Ed Graney: Under But not by much.

Adam Hill: Over The market may have finally fallen enough on Jacobs to make this a buy price.

Sam Gordon: Under The third-year back has not been a factor this season.

Heidi Fang: Under He just hasn’t been able to break loose this season.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 70.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverMight be the only path to a win.

Ed Graney: Over But not by much (again).

Adam Hill: Under On a short week and after his performance against the Bengals, Waller’s name must have been said a thousand times in Cowboys defensive meetings the last three days.

Sam Gordon: Over The Raiders finally involved him their passing game on Sunday against Cincinnati.

Heidi Fang: Over He will likely be the bright spot on this team once again.

Dak Prescott passing yards O/U: 258.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderCowboys will be down some weapons.

Ed Graney: Under Down his two best wide receivers.

Adam Hill: Over This game is about more than just a win for the Cowboys, who need to get their passing offense clicking for the stretch run

Sam Gordon: Under Expecting the Cowboys to pound the rock against the Raiders’ leaky run defense.

Heidi Fang: Over Expecting him to be on track for a 300-yard game.

Ezekiel Elliott touchdowns O/U: 0.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverHe gets at least one.

Ed Graney: Over Kettle Bell score.

Adam Hill: Over Would it even be a Thanksgiving Day without his trademark “Feed me” gesture?

Sam Gordon: Over Zeke eats on Thanksgiving.

Heidi Fang: Over The Raiders’ porous run defense will allow him to cash in.

