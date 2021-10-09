60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Predicting player props for Raiders-Bears on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 8:30 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) in the second half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Week 4 records (Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (16-4)

Adam Hill 4-1 (14-6)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (11-9)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (11-9)

Ed Graney 3-2 (10-10)

This week’s picks

Darren Waller receptions O/U: 5.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Bears will make it a point to take Waller out of the equation.

Ed Graney: Over Time for the best receiver to get going … again.

Adam Hill: Over The star tight end came alive in the second half of the loss to the Chargers and is poised to break out for a huge game for the first time since Week 1.

Sam Gordon: Over He hasn’t eclipsed this total since Week 1, but he’s due at some point. Why not this week?

Heidi Fang: Over Raiders offense needs to get Waller involved again. This may be the game we see it.

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 279.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Raiders are going to be balanced and won’t have to rely on Carr to put up huge numbers.

Ed Graney: Under Too much pressure from the other guys.

Adam Hill: Under Even without star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks up front, the Bears have enough elite talent on defense to keep this a defensive slugfest.

Sam Gordon: Over Trying to establish the run didn’t work last week, and the Raiders are at their best when they let Carr decide the game for them — meaning lots of attempts and lots of yards..

Heidi Fang: Under The Bears’ pass rush is one of the best in the NFL.

Hunter Renfrow longest reception O/U: 19.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over This game sets up perfectly for a big catch and run from Renfrow.

Ed Graney: Under I prefer third-and-Renfrow for 12 yards.

Adam Hill: Under Renfrow has emerged as a legitimate weapon in the passing game, but look for him to do most of his work near the line of scrimmage in this one.

Sam Gordon: Over He’s exceeded this total on a single catch in three of the four games this season.

Heidi Fang: Under I can see him coming through in the clutch, but not for longer than 19.5.

Allen Robinson receiving yards O/U: 55.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Raiders’ banged-up secondary will give up some yards.

Ed Graney: Under He’s averaging 37.3 per game. Big jump with a new quarterback, even for such a great player.

Adam Hill: Over Darnell Mooney looks to be the preferred target of Justin Fields, which should draw the coverage his way and open up the ultra-talented Robinson for a big game.

Sam Gordon: Under He’s averaging 37.3 yards per game this season..

Heidi Fang: Over Raiders secondary will be tested by Robinson’s physicality. I think he gets around 90 receiving yards.

Justin Fields combined passing and rushing yards O/U: 249.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Fields is going to have to throw for big numbers for the Bears to keep up.

Ed Graney: UnderBig number against a strong front in just a third start.

Adam Hill: Over But it will be close. Fields should find at least a couple opportunities to exploit the depleted secondary, but may do his real damage if the Bears fall behind and have to open things up.

Sam Gordon: Over The rookie accounted for 218 yards of offense last week and will likely be more comfortable in the offense with another full week of practice.

Heidi Fang: Over — Fields is a threat running and throwing the ball. This one will be be very close to 249.5, but will take the over.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gruden apologizes after email with racial slur surfaces
Gruden apologizes after email with racial slur surfaces
2
Graney: How will Raiders players react to Jon Gruden’s racial slur?
Graney: How will Raiders players react to Jon Gruden’s racial slur?
3
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about O-line, Marcus Mariota
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about O-line, Marcus Mariota
4
Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face
Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face
5
Graney: Bosa’s comments about Carr ignores bigger picture
Graney: Bosa’s comments about Carr ignores bigger picture
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) stiff arms Raiders inside linebacker Cory Little ...
Sharp bettors back side in Bears-Raiders game
By / RJ

The Raiders, coming off their first loss, to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football,” are 5½-point favorites over the Chicago Bears. The total is 44½.