Predicting player props for Raiders-Bears on Sunday
The Review-Journal’s Sam Gordon is hitting at an 80 percent clip to lead the way in The Vegas Nation staff picks on weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.
Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.
Week 4 records (Season record in parentheses)
Sam Gordon 3-2 (16-4)
Adam Hill 4-1 (14-6)
Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (11-9)
Heidi Fang 2-3 (11-9)
Ed Graney 3-2 (10-10)
This week’s picks
Darren Waller receptions O/U: 5.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Bears will make it a point to take Waller out of the equation.
■ Ed Graney: Over — Time for the best receiver to get going … again.
■ Adam Hill: Over — The star tight end came alive in the second half of the loss to the Chargers and is poised to break out for a huge game for the first time since Week 1.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — He hasn’t eclipsed this total since Week 1, but he’s due at some point. Why not this week?
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Raiders offense needs to get Waller involved again. This may be the game we see it.
Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 279.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders are going to be balanced and won’t have to rely on Carr to put up huge numbers.
■ Ed Graney: Under — Too much pressure from the other guys.
■ Adam Hill: Under — Even without star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks up front, the Bears have enough elite talent on defense to keep this a defensive slugfest.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — Trying to establish the run didn’t work last week, and the Raiders are at their best when they let Carr decide the game for them — meaning lots of attempts and lots of yards..
■ Heidi Fang: Under — The Bears’ pass rush is one of the best in the NFL.
Hunter Renfrow longest reception O/U: 19.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — This game sets up perfectly for a big catch and run from Renfrow.
■ Ed Graney: Under — I prefer third-and-Renfrow for 12 yards.
■ Adam Hill: Under — Renfrow has emerged as a legitimate weapon in the passing game, but look for him to do most of his work near the line of scrimmage in this one.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s exceeded this total on a single catch in three of the four games this season.
■ Heidi Fang: Under — I can see him coming through in the clutch, but not for longer than 19.5.
Allen Robinson receiving yards O/U: 55.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders’ banged-up secondary will give up some yards.
■ Ed Graney: Under — He’s averaging 37.3 per game. Big jump with a new quarterback, even for such a great player.
■ Adam Hill: Over — Darnell Mooney looks to be the preferred target of Justin Fields, which should draw the coverage his way and open up the ultra-talented Robinson for a big game.
■ Sam Gordon: Under — He’s averaging 37.3 yards per game this season..
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Raiders secondary will be tested by Robinson’s physicality. I think he gets around 90 receiving yards.
Justin Fields combined passing and rushing yards O/U: 249.5
■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Fields is going to have to throw for big numbers for the Bears to keep up.
■ Ed Graney: Under — Big number against a strong front in just a third start.
■ Adam Hill: Over — But it will be close. Fields should find at least a couple opportunities to exploit the depleted secondary, but may do his real damage if the Bears fall behind and have to open things up.
■ Sam Gordon: Over — The rookie accounted for 218 yards of offense last week and will likely be more comfortable in the offense with another full week of practice.
■ Heidi Fang: Over — Fields is a threat running and throwing the ball. This one will be be very close to 249.5, but will take the over.